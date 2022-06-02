Snapper Rock Debuts Its New Summer 2023 Swimwear Line at the Swim Collective Trade Show
The sun safe swimwear brand’s new Summer 2023 line features exciting new prints and silhouettes while staying true to the brand’s commitment to sustainability
Our entire team has worked hard to deliver our latest line of swimwear that helps families maximize their time and fun together outdoors with quality pieces that also keep them safe from the sun.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snapper Rock, an award-winning family swimwear brand, has announced that it will debut its Summer 2023 line at the Swim Collective show in Huntington Beach, CA, on June 14-15. Snapper Rock’s summer lineup features nature-inspired prints, flattering silhouettes, and the brand’s renowned sun-protection technology, keeping families safe from UVA and UVB rays while out having fun.
"Our entire team has worked hard to deliver our latest line of swimwear that helps families maximize their time and fun together outdoors with quality pieces that also keep them safe from the sun," said Liz Eglinton, Snapper Rock Founder. “Our Summer 2023 Collection draws inspiration from nature, our team's world travels, and feedback from our valued customers to create our most exciting and gorgeous line yet, as well as sustainable new options to deepen our commitment to the environment."
Snapper Rock's Summer 2023 line embraces both retro and contemporary styles in its wide-ranging collection of family swimwear. This season, the company debuts textured fabrics in its girls’ collection that offer a new take on classic silhouettes, as well as tutu swimsuits, puff sleeve bikinis with shirring, one-shouldered swimsuits, keyhole surfsuits, girls’ board shorts, and more. The collection will feature on-trend designs such as retro colors and stripes, sea plant forms, bright fruits and florals, feminine animal prints, neon corals, gold foiling, and more. Two new mommy-and-me matching prints and a one-shouldered silhouette offer women flattering new styles to create a coordinated family look.
New beachwear styles round out the girls’ collection, featuring girls board shorts, and new vacation perfect cover-up silhouettes and beach dresses that effortlessly go from beach time to resort time.
The 2023 boys’ collection caters to shark, fish, and color-loving fans while offering easy styling with multi-functional sleeveless rash tops in various colors. Adding to its classic print lineup, Snapper Rock now offers nine new matching daddy-and-me board short styles for coordinated looks.
In its babies’ collection, Snapper Rock launches five new silhouettes for girls: sunsuits with shoulder frills, shoulder frill rash tops, three-quarter-sleeve sunsuits, ruffle sleeve swimsuits, and tutu swimsuits.
Snapper Rock’s award-winning swimwear will also add new sustainable options in its Summer 2023 collection, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to looking after the natural resources entrusted to us all. These family collections are all sustainably constructed using innovative swimwear materials using Econyl and Repreve nylon, both recycled from waste products, while board short fabric and mesh linings use Repreve yarn. All sustainable collections carry UPF 50+sun protection certification and come in compostable packaging.
Snapper Rock’s new accessories complete any family beach look. The Summer 2023 line will continue to offer the brand's best-selling reversible and floatable baby hats while adding new baby flap hats. Other new additions include a striped cotton visor, vintage-inspired braided stripe fedora for boys, season color updates, and sunglasses styles from Frankie Ray.
To learn more about Snapper Rock and its Summer 2023 line, visit snapperrock.com, or see them at booth #211 during the Swim Collective show in Huntington Beach, CA on June 14-15.
About Snapper Rock
Liz Eglinton launched Snapper Rock in 2003 to provide children—and later the whole family—with fun and functional gear for the water. Designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh, Snapper Rock now leads the industry with award-winning UPF-protective beachwear for children and their parents. With lightweight/ breathable fabric technology and latest designs and colors, Snapper Rock ensures that families worldwide stay safe from sunburn while looking great and never compromising on style or quality. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com or email sales@snapperrock.com.
