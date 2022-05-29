'Are you My Soul Mate?' The Definitive Guide to Find Out
A BOOK THAT ANSWERS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTIONS”MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifty percent of first marriages and sixty percent of second marriages end in separation and divorce in the US. These love relationships fail because they are not based on the Soul, but on fear, lack, the ticking clock, loneliness, or just plain lust.
— June Marshall
Discover if your Loved One is also your Soul Mate.
The author, June Marshall, takes on the challenge to change this dismal state of affairs with her book. For more than three decades she has taught classes on Soul Mates and their relationship to our past lives. One of her definitions of a Soul Mate is that eternal Souls recognize each other from other lifetimes - so as you recognize your Soul Mate, it's unmistakable. You are drawing on subconscious memories of shared lives and deep connections.
Her answer to the question: 'Are You My Soul Mate?' is the culmination of her decades long spiritual search, including truly personal experiences with her two Soul Mates in this lifetime. By the time you are finished with this book, you will have no doubt either about whether the people you have loved and who have loved you are the companions of your Soul. For just as there are underlying spiritual laws of the Universe, there are also laws that govern Soul Mate encounters.
The author explores Soul Mating in a new, completely inclusive way between ourselves, our children, our friends, and even our animals. She defines and emphasizes throughout the book what the Soul is and offers many examples of love relationships, even including the ones which are not sexual in nature.
June Marshall also wrote two other books: The Dirty Seven: Ladies Beware and Booby Trapped: Men Beware! In her third book here, she draws on her lifelong experience and interpretive skills to discuss a much more serious subject: The failure of love itself, if it is not based on Soul.
Are You My Soul Mate? is available in print, Kindle ebook, and Audible audiobook formats on Amazon and soon on other platforms.
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1893798666
YouTube: https://youtube.com/watch?v=9LxCCskTNfs
Website and blog: https://myspiritualcoach.org
