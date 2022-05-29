WallySmarter.com Releases Software for Walmart Sellers

Wallysmarter.com makes Walmart Keyword Research Easy Wallysmarter.com Shows you Products to Sell on Walmart.com Software Tools for Walmart Sellers

Walmart Seller Tools, such as Walmart Chrome Extension and Accurate Walmart Sales Estimator Are Finally Here

We have created Software for Walmart Sellers that enables prospective sellers on Walmart to find profitable products to sell.” — Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ralph Harris, Founder and CEO of Wallysmarter.com, has identified that Walmart.com is growing faster than Amazon.com and remains more profitable for Walmart Sellers.“We have created Software for Walmart Sellers that enables prospective sellers on Walmart to find profitable products to sell. ” – Mr Harris.Walmart Fulfillment Services are growing exponentially fast, whereas Amazon.com is looking to sublet, or close some of their fulfillment centers. Walmart's newest fulfillment center, focused on supporting the company's growing e-commerce business, will open in Shippensburg, Pa., this spring, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer said March 8. The 1.8 million-square-foot facility, located at 2281 United Drive, will create as many as 600 permanent, full-time jobs, according to Walmart.Mr Harris explains that Walmart customers enjoy low product prices, familiarity with products and stores, fast access to products and history of shopping at Walmart. This is translating into more and more consumers choosing Walmart.com over Amazon.com.With the increase in potential for 3rd party sellers to sell using Walmart Fulfillment Services, it is more important than ever to have access to a Walmart Sales Estimator and Walmart Keyword research. This enables the next generation of e-commerce entrepreneurs to dominate the Walmart marketplace. Mr Harris says that to find a hot selling product on Walmart - one that is easy to compete with - requires a database that has all Walmart.com products, and their Walmart sales estimates. It is only with a complete set of Walmart seller tools, is a seller able to find profitable products to sell.About WallySmarter.com:WallySmarter.com was launched in May 2022, and aims to provide all Walmart Sellers with transparency into the Walmart marketplace. It is the first complete Software suite for Walmart Sellers, comprising a Walmart Chrome Extension , Walmart Sales Estimator, Walmart Product Database, Walmart Keyword Tool and even offers an API For Walmart Sellers. WallySmarter has been in development for over 3 years. The multi-disciplined team has built an innovative set of tools that update the sales estimates daily for over 200 million Walmart products, and search volumes for over 12 million Walmart keywords.Visit www.wallysmarter.com for a free trial.Media ContactCompany Name: Wally Smarter Limited.Contact Person: Ralph HarrisEmail: support@wallysmarter.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.wallysmarter.com/

