Nano satellite Market 2021 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Advancements in miniaturization technologies and rapid surge in production and launch of nano satellites

Market Size – USD 220.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nano satellite market size is expected to reach USD 1,336.9 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

Rise in demand for Earth observation related applications and increasing number of aeronautics, communications, and satellite development companies are factors driving global nano satellite market revenue growth.

Nano satellites are miniaturized artificial satellites that weigh less than 10kgs. Nano satellites are more convenient and take less time to build than convectional satellites owing to smaller size. Nano satellites are launched at lower altitudes and cost of launching is also relatively lower. These devices travel at high speed and circle the Earth in a polar orbit. Nano satellites are used for purposes such as remote sensing, land observation, and communication, among others.

Lower manufacturing cost of nano satellites compared to that of traditional satellites enable large quantity production more easily. Moreover, nano satellites are always launched in groups into Earth’s orbit, which also reduce launching cost. Furthermore, universities, space agencies, and private companies across the globe are taking various initiatives to launch new nano satellite missions, which is driving market revenue growth.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Nano satellites market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Nano satellite market include:

ACC Clyde Space, GomSpace A/S, ISISPACE Group, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Alen pace, Axelspace Corporation, NanoAvionics, Planet Labs PBC, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Sierra Nevada Corporation, EnduroSat, Sky and Space Global Ltd., and The Boeing Company.

Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2021, Redwire Corporation announced a three-year supplier agreement with Terren Orbital, which is a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small and nano satellites and Earth observation solutions. With this agreement, Redwire Corporation will deliver a wide range of advanced components and solutions to Terran Orbital, which will be used in small and nano satellite manufacturing and service offerings.

Earth observation and remote sensing segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to ability of these satellites to gather information over large areas, which will help to characterize natural features or physical objects on the ground.

Government segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Governments of various countries across the globe use real-time data collected from nano satellites for various operations such as scientific research, biological experiments, and others.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Nano satellite industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nano satellite market on the basis of mass, application, end-use, and region:

Mass Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

1kg-3kg Nano Satellite

4kg-6kg Nano Satellite

7kg-10kg Nano Satellite

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Biological Experiments

Technology Demonstration and Verification

Academic Training

Mapping and Navigation

Space Exploration

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Government

Civil

Commercial

Military

Academic

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Nano satellite Market