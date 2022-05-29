AgriEID New Software Release
Powerful new modules for AgriEID digital farm platform now available
AgriEID announced today the release of version 4.0 of its comprehensive mobile cloud based digital farm management platform. This new release will enable farmers and cattle ranchers to digitize their record keeping and provide in-depth analytics to increase revenues and save costs. AgriEID customers experience up to a 25% increase in profitability when implementing an AgriEID integrated hardware and mobile cloud solution into their operations.
A simple to implement AgriEID system (no training required) delivers improved profitability through tools that rapidly increase herd total weight gains, reduce medical supply costs and reduce time for farm record keeping and general management.
It is now possible to instantly identify poor performing animals and apply medical treatments on the spot to boost overall herd performance. Cost savings are made by not having to apply medical treatments to the entire herd. Average daily weight gain is automatically calculated by the integrated software platform and tracked over time for individual animals with sales, medical and genetic history.
AgriEID modules released now include :
• Livestock Management - weight (ADG), medical, notes etc
• Medical Batch for Livestock Management
• Medical Cabinet (purchase records and cost inputs)
• Paddock Management inc stock rotation, spray, mow, slash, seed etc
• Chemical Batch for Paddock Management
• Chemical Cabinet (purchase records and cost inputs)
• Machinery Purchase, Service and Maintenance
• Planner with Reminders - annual livestock and paddock plan
• To-Do List with Expiry and Tasks
• Rain Gauge with unlimited historical input with real-time comparison
• Market Livestock Sale and Farm Revenue
• Mobile App - no internet connection required (auto sync to cloud)
AgriEID customers can secure 6 months free access to the AgrEID software platform when they purchase AgriEID hardware such as digital cattle scales and EID readers.
A free 14 day trial account is also available for instant access for customers wanting to try before they purchase (agrieid.com)
Pricing is from less than $10 per month after the free period for 100 animals.
About AgriEID Over 5,000 livestock producers use AgriEID market leading integrated EID hardware and software technology with customers located around the world in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union. AgriEID makes it easy and inexpensive for livestock farmers to collect and understand their animals’ important data metrics and make smart educated decisions so their farms can grow and flourish. AgriEID is the fastest growing cloud and mobile software company in this sector with an exponential growth rate of 10-15% per month since launch. AgriEID enables farmers and ranchers to : confidently build their dreams, grow to provide more jobs and support their community, share their values without fear, stop struggling and start growing, compete with the massive industrial farming corporations.
