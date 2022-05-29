Yellow Cab Corp will use BeMotion Inc., MCN platform, with about 150,000+ vehicles
Yellow Cab Corp will use BeMotion Inc., MCN platform, with about 150,000+ vehicles. Discover more about the rider's experience.
We Don't Sell Software; we deliver Success.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new company forming an alliance of livery operators in the MENA region has selected BeMotion Inc. to provide their Mobile Commerce Network technology infrastructure (MCN). The concept is to give customers an in-cab experience that will enable them to learn about the surrounding areas, reserve and pay for their ride in real-time; explore offers and discounts from local businesses, all while earning valuable loyalty points that can be redeemed at any participating vendor across a fleet of thousands of cabs and private livery vehicles. "We feel that there is a significant opportunity to enhance the rider's experience by allowing them to learn about restaurants, shops, services and more as they travel across the city," states Mr. Robert Rustman, Executive Director of the new entity.
"Additionally, we need to have more in-depth knowledge and understanding of rider behaviour, providing full transparency between the customer and the driver, including their trip encounter from start to finish."
The platform/APP will be launching in late 2022 - early 2023 and will pilot in a few critical markets with installations in approximately 150,000+ vehicles.
Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc., Founder & Chairman, describes, "Our MCN Platform enables users to interact, learn, shop and redeem in a seamless and easy-to-use app in our Co-branded Arountown APP to support the Yellow Cab "Powered by BeMotion Inc." The result is maximizing the engagement with consumers by enhancing their overall experience and simplifying their daily rides. This is the first in the industry.
About (BeMotion Inc):https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Established in 2018 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce & Interactive digital marketing Platforms. BeMotion Provides a Complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities. Transform your enterprise into a digital presence in less than 7 days with up to 40 features.
About (DCN Vending & Marketplace): http://www.dcnvending.com/
A subsidiary of BeMotion Inc. was established in 2019 as the innovative smart digital vending machine provider. DCN Vending provides complete digital vending machines serving a wide range of high-quality PPE, Food & Beverage, Fashion, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, and Health & Fitness Products.
