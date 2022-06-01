AVENUE F YOUTH BASKETBALL SEEKS TO EXPAND AND LAUNCHES GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN
KEEPING KIDS IN SPORTS WHILE REMOVING ECONOMIC BARRIERS
The AFYB League turns benchwarmers into starters and strangers into family”YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avenue F Basketball League is giving kids a chance to play like the pros in their community. Today, the team is announcing its funding campaign on the GoFundMe platform to finance the continuation of their mission and expansion of their program.
The league currently has 90 active players enrolled and offers an NBA experience to their players that ends with a championship ring. The enrollment is limited each season due to funding and equipment; something the league is looking to change. The league does not turn youth away for an inability to pay.
The league covers most costs for their players aside from a registration fee and is purely fueled by their community’s generosity and sponsorship. Kids gain the opportunity to play basketball but also learn about teamwork and community.
“Gym time, Referees, Uniforms, and equipment add up quickly. Please help our kids continue to learn, play, and excel at the game they love. Anyone from anywhere can donate to the league or directly to individual teams.” Says Head Coach of Team Heat Wayne Crittenden.
The league works in partnership with the FinitoBrand, owned by Crittenden, to raise funds for the team all year around. The Avenue F Youth Basketball League started in San Luis, Arizona and expanded to Yuma this year. Their games are played at Joe Orduno Gym in San Luis, and at Yuma High School.
About Avenue F Youth Basketball (AFYB):
The Avenue F Youth Basketball League is a developmental league that allows kids to join sports despite economic barriers. The league is supported by community fundraising and sponsorship. The league offers boys and girls ages 12-16 years of age a chance to participate and learn the sport of basketball. The AFYB was established by Sam Maldonado and Josh Acosta in 2019. The league is made up of eight teams from San Luis, Arizona and Yuma, Arizona. The teams practice and play at various local schools and other facilities around their communities.
