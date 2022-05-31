Let’s Date Forms a New Distribution Partnership with United Gross

Through its new distribution partnership, Let’s Date plans to expand sales to Europe

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Date - the Irvine, California-based health-conscious and date product-focused brand - is excited to announce that it has formed a new distribution partnership with United Gross that will help it expand sales to Europe.

According to the American Heart Association, the average American consumes 77 grams of sugar - almost three times the recommended amount. This has a whole host of adverse health effects, including higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, and diabetes, just to name a few.

Founded in 2021, Let’s Date is on a mission to provide nutrition lovers around the globe with an opportunity to fall in love with the taste, texture, and utility of carefully-selected dates and minimally-processed date products. From date syrup to date sugar to pitted dates, with their natural sweetness, each Let’s Date product can serve as a perfect substitute to any sugar or sugar-based product on the market.

“Through our new partnership with United Gross, we hope to expand upon the growth and success we’ve encountered with consumers in the United States,” said Noor Yaseen, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Let’s Date. “We know there’s growing interest in healthier sugar substitutes throughout Europe, and our one hundred percent natural dates, which are also organic, kosher, paleo, vegan, and gluten free, are the perfect match for this rising demand.”

Added K. Dibis, the Chief Executive Officer of United Gross, “We’re grateful for this new partnership and looking forward to working with Let’s Date as they expand their offerings to Europe. If the success the brand has encountered so far is any indicator, Let’s Date and its products will be very well received.”

About Let’s Date

Let's Date® is a young health conscious brand developed during the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim of helping people change to a healthier eating lifestyle. It was founded by Noor Yaseen, an entrepreneur who brings over 10 years of experience in the global date industry. Prior to starting Let's Date®, Noor led the business development activities of a Dubai based firm where he helped many local and international brands shift to a "no added sugar" formula using dates. Given Noor's expertise in the global date market as well as the versatility and nutritional benefits of dates, his idea to launch Let’s Date® has already proven to be on trend and a startup success.

About United Gross

United Gross is one of the leading importers and distributors of food products in Sweden. Founded in 1993 , Today United Gross has over 10,000 customers spanning across Scandinavia ,Germany and Netherlands including big names like ICA ,Coop, Willys, öob and Hemköp.