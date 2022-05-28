International Investor Dr. Han Ko Joins Anika Digital Holdings Board of Directors

Dr. Ko is the Founder, President, and CEO of the world-renowned international investment company, USAKO Group.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anika Digital Holdings is pleased to announce the addition of renowned International Investor, Dr. Han Ko, to its esteemed Board of Directors.Anika Digital Holdings mission and vision for the future is to Repurpose Renewable Energy through remonetizing Renewable Energy sources. The company’s business is to discover and revitalize existing or decommissioned Renewable Energy sources and deliver power behind-the-meter to energize its Bitcoin Mining facilities. Anika Digital Holdings (ADH) is focused on creating a healthy and prosperous future for children through the betterment of the Earth, while still continuing to be pioneers in the continued growth and development of the Decentralized Finance world.In the company’s latest news, the Anika Digital Holdings team is honored to welcome Dr. Han Ko, an International Investor and Venture Capitalist, as a member of the Board of Directors. The partnership is designed to promote the collaboration and development of vertically integrated Green Energy powered Bitcoin Mining facilities in rural communities across the country.“We are excited to have Dr. Ko join our team”, stated Jason Roberts, President and CEO of ADH, “His wealth of knowledge and experience is unmatched, and we look forward to working with various rural communities to create sustainable Green Energy and Bitcoin Mining operations.”Dr. Ko is the Founder, President, and CEO of USAKO Group, a world-renowned international investment company and brings over 30 years of successful investment experience to assist the ADH team in reaching the company’s vision. Together, ADH and Dr. Ko will create renewable energy Bitcoin Mining facilities across the United States. These sustainable facilities will vertically integrate existing onsite energy plants with onsite Bitcoin Mining, with the ADH vision being specific to rural communities and helping to assist in areas where industry has either slowed or been lost over time.For more information about Anika Digital Holdings, or Dr. Ko, please visit https://anikadigitalholdings.com/ or https://USAKOgroup.com/ About Anika Digital HoldingsAnika Digital Holdings is managed by President and CEO, Jason Roberts. Mr. Roberts received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Nevada - Las Vegas. Over the previous 20 years, Mr. Roberts worked in both support and leadership roles in most major casinos across Las Vegas. During this time, he developed his ability to create and mentor teams while continuing to be focused on forward-thinking and ingenuity. He bases his leadership style on five pillars- Faith, Family, Integrity, Hard Work, and Recovery.In his free time Jason is an alpinist, working on high pointing the lower 48 states. He recently summited Mt. Whitney in one day.