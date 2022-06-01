Jay D. Miller and Fault Line Sales Empowering Companies with their Fractional Sales Management Initiative
Jay D. Miller, Owner of Fault Line Sales, LLC, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Jay D. Miller and Fault Line Sales brings a wealth of theoretical knowledge and practical experience to the art and science of selling in the B2B space. A very interesting interview indeed!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jay D. Miller, Owner of Fault Line Sales, LLC for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jay D. Miller joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Fault Line Sales, LLC
Fault Line Sales helps small businesses, and funded-startups, to sell like big business. We do this through the implementation of a proven & repeatable sales process.
Fault Line Sales was founded in 2019 by Jay D. Miller.
Having spent 15 years in B2B sales, selling first for a Fortune 50 company and following that with sales and sales leadership roles at technology startups in both San Francisco and London, Jay brings a wealth of theoretical knowledge and practical experience to the art and science of selling in the B2B space.
Fault Line Sales LLC is a Fractional Sales Management Consultancy based in San Francisco, serving global clients across Europe and North and South America. Powered by the SalesQB Fractional Sales Management system, we follow a “Process-Technology-People” flow, as shown in our Path to Guaranteed Growth infographic.
Jay D. Miller joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jay D. Miller discusses the newest offerings of Fault Line Sales, LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jay D. Miller joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jay D. Miller was amazing. The success of Fault Line Sales, LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jay D. Miller on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Fault Line Sales, LLC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jay D. Miller who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jay D. Miller”.
