(Video) Third day of anti-regime protests in several Iranian cities

Videos posted online indicate security forces in different cities attacking the protest. Angry protesters were chanting slogans against the regime officials, and the corrupt contractor responsible for the faulty construction project that led to the tower crumbling down, at least 19 people killed, 37 injured, and dozens still feared missing. Reports circulating on social media platforms indicated the regime's security forces using anti-riot pellet guns against protesters in Shahin Shahr of Isfahan province.

Regime authorities have been busy dispatching security forces and anti-riot units from Ahvaz and other cities to Abadan, according to social media reports.

Khorramshahr and Behbahan in Khuzestan, Shahin Shahr in Isfahan, and Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan provinces have been scenes of night protests and rallies in support of the people of Abadan." — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, May 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that thousands of people took to the streets in several cities of Iran on Friday night, May 27, in solidarity with the people of Abadan in southwest Iran, holding demonstrations and chanting anti-regime slogans.According to videos posted online from these demonstrations, the cities of Bushehr, Mahshahr, Shahin Shahr, Ahvaz, Omidiyeh, and Abadan were scenes of these anti-regime demonstrations.Protesters were chanting:“Death to the dictator!” in reference to regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.“Our enemy is right here! They lie in saying it America!” “All these years of crimes! Death to this velayat!” also targeting Khamenei.“Not Gaza! Not Lebanon! My life for Abadan!” “Let go of Syria! Think about us!”Reports also indicate intense scenes in other cities of Khuzestan province, southwest Iran, including Izeh, where regime authorities dispatched a large number of security units to the streets to prevent people from holding mourning ceremonies and demonstrations.Regime authorities have been busy dispatching security forces and anti-riot units from Ahvaz and other cities to Abadan, according to social media reports.Activists continue to report internet disruptions in cities witnessing protests and authorities are also using drones to control the marching protesters from above.Videos posted online indicate state security forces in different cities attacking the peaceful demonstrators.On Thursday night the cities of Khorramshahr, Abadan, Bandar Abbas, and others were scenes of people launching similar gatherings and protest rallies.People in those demonstrations were seen chanting slogans such as: “Mullahs must get lost!” “I will kill those who killed my brother!”“[Khamenei!] The city is under the rubble!” referring to the 10-story Metropol tower downtown that came crumbling down on Monday, May 23.Official figures indicate at least 24 dead, 48 injured, and dozens still feared to be trapped under the rubble.The widespread protests began with the Metropol tower collapse and quickly evolved into targeting the regime in its entirety, especially senior officials including Khamenei and regime President Ebrahim Raisi.The authorities disrupted internet access in many cities to prevent the spread of reports regarding these protests and in a prelude to crackdown measures.Reports circulating on social media platforms indicated the regime’s security forces using anti-riot pellet guns against protesters in Shahin Shahr of Isfahan province.On Wednesday night, May 25, a massive crowd of locals in Abadan, southwest Iran, took to the streets in anti-regime protests triggered by the collapse of the city’s Metropol tower on Monday, May 23.Angry protesters were chanting slogans against the regime, local officials, and the corrupt contractor responsible for the faulty construction project that led to the tower crumbling down, leaving at least 19 people killed, 37 injured, and dozens still feared missing.State media is reporting that 34 of those injured have been dispatched and are recovering in their homes now.Wednesday night saw protesters chanting slogans specifically targeting senior regime and local Abadan and Khuzestan province officials for their destructive policies and corruption that led to the disaster, and recent incompetence in providing necessary aid during the rescue effort.Public distrust in the regime’s claims escalated further following remarks made by the representative of Khuzestan province in the Supreme Provincial Council that the former mayor of Abadan, who oversaw the inauguration of the Metropol tower, now has a post in the Investment Organization of Abadan Municipality.Locals in Abadan are also reporting that regime officials have dispatched a large number of security forces and the city’s internet access has been heavily disrupted.

