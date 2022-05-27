Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,401 in the last 365 days.

The Prime Minister announces membership changes to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

CANADA, May 27 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency:

Matthew Cassar becomes a member for a five-year term, effective May 26, 2022.

Dr. Foluke Laosebikan, Q.C., becomes a member for a five-year term, effective May 26, 2022.

The Prime Minister also announced the following changes:

Craig Forcese becomes Vice-Chair for the remainder of his current term ending in 2024, effective May 26, 2022.

John Davies is being reappointed as Executive Director, Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency for three years, effective August 12, 2022.

With full and independent authority, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency works to ensure that Canada’s national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary.

Biographical Notes

Associated Link

You just read:

The Prime Minister announces membership changes to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.