Townhome-style condo offering comfort and convenience in Milpitas By Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Location: 1415 Cherry Cir, Milpitas, CA 95035.MILPITAS, CA, USA, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 1,631 sqft east-facing townhome-style condo is set within a metro community with top schools.
The light-filled layout has 11 steps of living spaces, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and Move-in-ready finishes and fixtures.
It is close to the Bob McGuire Park, tennis courts, and the children’s playground while the city clubhouse and walking trail are also nearby. The Milpitas BART and light rail are within easy reach as are the Park Town Plaza, Stratford School, Trader Joe’s, Target, and Amazon’s new R&D offices.
The front door opens up into the foyer with garage access, half bathroom, and stairway access to the second floor. The gourmet kitchen showcases granite countertops, brand-new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, tile flooring, and an abundance of cabinet space.
A dining room that features laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a built-in wet bar, and a Living room with an attached balcony. The primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in closet and a private attached balcony.
The primary bathroom has a double-sink vanity, medicine cabinet, separate water closet, tile flooring, a massive walk-in closet, and a private balcony off the primary bedroom.
Open House Information: 5/28, 5/29 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Bids can be placed on this home starting on Tuesday, 5/31/2022 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. Registration steps include submitting a Pre Approval letter or proof of funds
Visit: TradeMyHome.com/415-cherry-cir for more information about this property.
