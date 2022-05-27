Governor Abbott Provides Details On State Resources Available To Uvalde Community Impacted By Robb Elementary School Tragedy

May 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference announcing the State of Texas' comprehensive plan to assist and support members of the community affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Following a briefing with state agency representatives, local partners, and members of the community, the Governor was joined at the press conference by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, District Attorney Christina Mitchell, and State Representatives Tracy King and Drew Darby.

“As the victims’ families and entire Uvalde community begin the unimaginable process of piecing their lives back together from this devastating tragedy, the State of Texas will provide every resource available to support them through this painful time,” said Governor Abbott. “Everyone in Uvalde has been profoundly impacted by this tragedy and is overwhelmed with deep grief and bewilderment, and as such, both state and private providers are coming together to offer assistance to everyone in the community. Texas will not abandon those needing help during this time, and we will ensure the resources needed by those in mourning and healing will be easily accessible and readily available. Texans are stronger when we stand together in times of hardship, and all of Texas stands with the community of Uvalde.”

The following state agency officials were also in attendance:

Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Deputy Chief Suzannah Jones

Texas Assistant Attorney General Kristen Huff

Public Safety Office Justice Programs Coordinator Andrew Friedrichs

Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Executive Director Ed Serna

Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) Executive Director Brian Guthrie

Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) Executive Commissioner Cecile Young

Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner of Education Mike Morath

Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), Division of Workers' Compensation, Commissioner Cassie Brown

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson

Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS) Executive Director Porter Wilson

Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health resources can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799.

The Family Assistance Center—a effort between the Uvalde District Attorney's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation—is providing information, support, and resources to those directly affected by the Robb Elementary School tragedy at the Uvalde County Fairplex. Family members of the deceased, those suffering physical and emotional injuries, Robb Elementary School faculty, staff, students, and other directly impacted can receive services, including: crime victim services, consulate services, death benefits, counseling and spiritual care, funeral services, childcare and family services, transportation, and language translation. Each family will be assigned an advocate to walk them through the myriad resources available to meet their needs, such as flights for victims’ families offered through American Airlines and United Airlines.

All relevant state agencies are co-locating representatives to the Family Assistance Center to offer additional services to impacted members of the Uvalde community. For example, HHSC will have eligibility personnel on-hand to assist families in finding health and human benefits for which they are eligible, such as Medicaid, CHIP, SNAP, Healthy Texas Women, and others. Caseworkers from TDI, TRS, and ERS are working with health plans to ensure employees can easily access all available benefits, including workers' compensation. TWC is also providing caseworkers at the Center to assist families needing help with childcare and unemployment, as well as assistance to local business owners affected by the tragedy. TDEM is working to meet any unmet needs raised by the community.

Members of the public wishing to show their support to the grieving community can donate through a one-stop webpage created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. The Robb School Memorial Fund was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde, with 100% of donations going to the fund for victims’ families, teachers, and the Uvalde community. Funds will be used to cover healthcare expenses, flights and travel for families and loved ones, funeral expenses, and more. For more information, visit onestarfoundation.org/uvalde.

Family Assistance Center Location:

Uvalde County Fairplex

215 Veterans Lane

Uvalde, TX 78801

