Idaho Secretary of State Post-Election Audit Continues

Date: May 27, 2022

Boise, Idaho — Staff from the office of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney continued with day three of their 2022 Idaho Primary Post-Election Audit today, with teams reviewing Kootenai, Bannock, and Jerome Counties. Early preliminary reports through lunch were consistent with the findings in the previous two days, and at this point it is anticipated that audit teams will complete their in-county work by close of business today in their respective locations.

Yesterday’s outcomes were as follows:

Day 2 – 4,770 ballots – 4 variations – 3 resolved, 1 unresolved but attributable

– Thus far – 13,088 – 14 variations – 1 unattributed, 1 addl unresolved

Jerome County

ALL precincts reviewed – about 2,574 ballots*

All absentees (452) by precinct were included in the absentee precinct, included in the above (no add’l ballots*)

Total of ballots* to be inspected – no less than 2,574

– no less than 2,574 Race Reviewed: Secretary of State (McGrane/Moon/Souza)

Secretary of State (McGrane/Moon/Souza) Of all ballots reviewed, preliminary findings showed 3 variations from the canvassed counts at the precinct level (+2, -1). Secondary review attributed two ballots (+2) to light marks tabulators would have counted as undervotes. Final variation (-1) was explained by communication with the Chief Judge in the precinct involved, and was an accessible ballot that was not retrieved.

from the canvassed counts at the precinct level (+2, -1). Secondary review attributed two ballots (+2) to light marks tabulators would have counted as undervotes. Final variation (-1) was explained by communication with the Chief Judge in the precinct involved, and was an accessible ballot that was not retrieved. Net count difference: -1 Margin of Error – approximately 0.038%

Secondary observations regarding processes to be included in a follow-up report

Bonneville County

6 precincts reviewed – about 2,196 ballots*

All absentees by precinct were counted by the precinct in which they were issued. (no add’l ballots*)

Total of ballots* to be inspected – no less than 2,196

– no less than 2,196 Race Reviewed: Secretary of State (McGrane/Moon/Souza)

Secretary of State (McGrane/Moon/Souza) Of all ballots reviewed, preliminary findings showed 1 variation from the canvassed counts at the precinct level (+1). Secondary review attributed that ballot to an overvote in a machine tabulated precinct, so the voter would have been given the opportunity to spoil that ballot. As such it was correctly not counted on election day.

from the canvassed counts at the precinct level (+1). Secondary review attributed that ballot to an overvote in a machine tabulated precinct, so the voter would have been given the opportunity to spoil that ballot. As such it was correctly not counted on election day. Net count difference: 0 Margin of Error – 0.00%

Secondary observations regarding processes to be included in a follow-up report

(*ballot count numbers below are based on number of gubernatorial votes cast in the republican primary. Actual ballots reviewed were higher due to overvotes and undervotes)

A secondary report detailing further findings, lessons learned, and recommendations of best practices will be drafted following Day 3, with an additional final report to be issued following staff and county review of the preliminary and secondary findings.

Details of Day 3 will be released as soon as they are fully compiled.

