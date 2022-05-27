Jim Nivette

Software Executive James Nivette has not only founded a fast-growing software consultancy firm, but also led many companies to success through his expertise.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software Executive James Nivette celebrates 23 years as an industry expert. This week, Software Executive James Nivette celebrates 23 years of success in the field of software. In the last two decades, Nivette has not only founded a fast-growing software consultancy firm, but also steered many companies to success through his expertise. While commenting on his journey in software, Nivette said, It's been a fantastic journey, and I'm proud to have helped so many

businesses achieve their goals.

In his time as a Software executive, Nivette has overseen the company's growth from a small startup to one of the most respected names in the industry. He is widely recognized as an expert in enterprise software development and has helped countless businesses optimize their operations. With a focus on innovative solutions and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, Mr. Nivette has become one of the most trusted names in the industry. As Nivette marks this significant milestone, he looks forward to continued success and helping even more businesses reach their potential.

James Nivette began his career with a vision to help businesses harness the power of technology to increase productivity and efficiency. Since he started his journey, Nivette has developed a reputation for his innovative solutions and his ability to solve complex problems quickly and efficiently. He remains dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals and looks forward to continuing his work for many years to come. To quote him, Software is more than just a industry to me. It's my passion. I'm proud of what I’ve been able to achieve, and I'm committed to helping clients succeed for years to come.

His success is already evident in the high-profile clients he has worked with since the beginning. They include the US Army, Paramount Pictures, Bloomberg, Southern California Edison, and Bumble Bee, to name a few.

To commemorate two decades of success, Nivette will be offering his time and expertise as a mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs. He has already begun meeting with local students and young professionals to discuss his experiences and advice for starting and running a successful business. On this, Nivette said, I'm grateful for what I've been able to achieve, and I want to help others do the same.

Nivette will be available for consultation individually or through group sessions. As a mentor, he will provide guidance and support to help entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.

Nivette has always been a well-recognized expert in the software world. Since 1999, he has worked for multiple companies as a consultant and won numerous awards. They include Rookie of the Year at SAP, The Professional Services Award at Business Objects, Consultant of the Year award at Business Objects, and Team Award.

James D. Nivette is a software professional with more than 20-years of experience in the industry. In the two decades, he has been in the industry, Nivette has proven himself in both premise model software and software-as-a-service. He is well renowned for his prowess in various aspects of software management like sales strategy and planning, strategic planning and analysis, P&L management, thought leadership, and client relations, among others. His success has a lot to do with the entrepreneurial spirit that has seen him move up the corporate ladder working for different companies across the globe.

He started his career in 1999 when he worked as a project manager streamlining best practices and implementations at Business Objects Americas. He then worked as the SVP of Asia pacific for the same company between 2001 and 2003. In this role, he was in charge of sales, professional services, architecture design, business intelligence, and end-user training, among other aspects of the software development process. In 2003, Nivette moved to Plumtree Software, where he worked as a lead implementation manager until 2005, when he oversaw the company’s successful software implementations.

Other companies where Nivette has served in senior positions include: Infor Global Solutions (2005 to 2009) as an account executive, Empower Software Solutions (2010 to 2012) as a national account manager, SAP (2012 to 2015) as a core client partner, and account executive, Inovium (2015 to 2018) as the CEO, BackOffice Associates (2018 to 2019) as a client account executive, and Rimini Street Inc (2019 to 2021) as a senior account executive. Since 2021, he has been an independent consultant for several renowned Fortune 100 corporations.