TRUST Socal Offers Mental Health Services at Santa Ana California Location

Santa Ana, California. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. There is a lot of stigma and misunderstanding surrounding mental health conditions. However with celebrities like Justin Bieber and others discussing how important taking care of one's mental health is, seeking help at a mental health clinic is more widely accepted as normal, and often celebrated.

With the help of mental health services, these conditions like PTSD, and anxiety, can be treated by medically trained professionals and can help patients live healthy, normal lives. This process starts with breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health treatment and rehabilitation. Understanding these mental health conditions as well as the various treatments for them should help convince more people to seek professional care.

It also begins with understanding the fact that no treatment works the same for each individual. A personalized treatment plan is always preferred because it takes into consideration all of the specific needs, symptoms, and goals of the patient in recovery.

Mental health conditions, also known as psychiatric conditions, are common. In fact, it can often run in families. Depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are among the most common of these conditions, and they often get in the way of a person’s daily life. They interfere with a person’s thoughts and feelings, affecting their behaviors and making it difficult to function properly.

Mental health treatment for these conditions may include a combination of psychotherapy, case management, support groups, and the use of medications.

Psychotherapy is provided by trained mental health professionals. They can provide support as the patient learns to deal with their condition. Psychotherapy explores thoughts, behaviors, and feelings, seeking to improve the person’s overall well-being. Medications are used to manage symptoms so that recovery is more comfortable for the patient. While it does not directly cure mental illness, it is still an essential part of a complete recovery plan.

Speaking of recovery plans, case management is all about assessing, planning, and implementing strategies for a person’s recovery. Anyone interested in seeking mental health treatment are encouraged to visit TRUST Socal's website.

