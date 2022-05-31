The Fly ™ App Launches to Help Users Sleep Their Way to Better Health
A revolutionary new app that can help its users live their best life without dependence on sleep medication.
The app teaches users how to learn more about themselves and the universe, and empower their brain’s abilities.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of The Original Sleep™, Nancy Nguyen presents the release of her app called Fly ™. Nguyen calls the app an exciting and innovative approach to enhancing one’s overall life through the resolution of varied sleep disorders. Her goal is to help people who are dependent on sleep medication or unusual sleep rituals.
She said about the sleep app, “I conclude that the quality of sleep without medications is crucial. Optimal sleep hours are essential for our health, focus, weight, and overall performance. With that in mind, the app is not just about sleep improvement. It’s also about general health improvements. Using the app for sleep skills is the first step; it promotes energy and natural healing. Then, the app proceeds with further development as it teaches users how to learn more about themselves, the universe, and empower their brain’s abilities.”
Developed by Nguyen as well as her team of advisors and customers for over two years, the app’s main approach uses knowledge of sunlight as a source of energy and how it can be applied to sleep and better health.
The Fly app is now available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play. Users can also engage in the “Fly in Your Sleep" campaign by emailing contact@theoriginalsleep.com for an opportunity to win $10,000.
For more information, visit http://www.nancynguyen.us/ or https://www.theoriginalsleep.com/.
About Nancy Nguyen:
Nancy is an immigrant from Vietnam with big dreams. She is a mother of two, a realtor, a coach, a teacher, and a passionate motivational person.
About The Original Sleep:
The Original Sleep is on a mission to help at least a million people get better sleep and enhance their overall lives.
