Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,404 in the last 365 days.

Fin-tech Startup HEADLINE Expands Development Suite with 2 new Acquisitions

Fin-tech Startup HEADLINE Expands Development Suite with 2 new Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, United States, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEADLINE Crypto is a Texas-based fin-tech startup and blockchain development company. HEADLINE is the premier builder of developer tooling on the Algorand Blockchain and the recipient of multiple Algorand Foundation Development Awards for Dev Tooling. The HEADLINE team is the driving force behind DAO Tools, Vaults Protocol, AlgoPay, AlgoCloud, AlgoSwap, AlgoGlyph, AlgoChat, AlgoVote, AlgoBurner, PIPELINE SDK, FORUM, PIPELINE-UI,  and nearly two dozen other DeFI applications and smart contract solutions for developers, DAOs, and commercial/institutional clients. 

The prolific development company has grown extensively throughout 2022, increasing its developer resources heavily since January & making acquisitions of 2 new DeFi platforms to add to its expanding DeFi suite.  These platforms include the Algorand analytics and DeFi tool, AlgoTrade, and one of the first collateralized options platforms on Algorand, AlgOptions. HEADLINE is delighted to add these powerful tools to its suite, expanding our reach further across the Algorand Ecosystem and continuously aligning with our long-term trajectory.

HEADLINE’s acquisition of AlgoTrade is a valuable addition to its quickly growing development suite, more specifically its alignment with AlgoCloud, an all-in-one DeFi/Analytics platform for the Algorand Blockchain built by HEADLINE.  AlgoCloud is one of HEADLINE’s long-term projects, building out a platform for creators and entrepreneurs interested in building businesses with varying blockchain integrations.  HEADLINE has shown interest in acquiring platforms that fit the need of these extensive projects.  AlgoTrade’s developer will also be joining the team to help continue building it out to its maximum potential.

HEADLINE has shown interest in building an options platform on Algorand throughout the year,  AlgOptions came at a perfect time for HEADLINE to capitalize on.  AlgOptions features 100% collateralized options contracts and will be built out to an audited production application and AMM options marketplace.  HEADLINE’s acquisition of AlgOptions is a cornerstone in its product catalog & will be one of the first options platforms built on Algorand.

HEADLINE’s trajectory aligns its future goals with these incredible acquisitions being added to the roster just over a year after launch.  AlgoTrade and AlgOptions are both meticulously developed tools and will continue to be innovated during the coming months.

Attachment 


Full Name: Brian Scherlen
Company: HEADLINE INC
Phone Number: 2108720413
Website: headline.dev
Media Email: brian@headline.dev

Primary Logo

Fin-tech Startup HEADLINE Expands Development Suite with 2 new Acquisitions

Fin-tech Startup HEADLINE Expands Development Suite with 2 new Acquisitions

You just read:

Fin-tech Startup HEADLINE Expands Development Suite with 2 new Acquisitions

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.