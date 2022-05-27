NDDoH rolls out new State Health Assessment dashboard

Friday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced the release of the North Dakota State Health Assessment Data Dashboard, a new web-based dashboard created to support community health and other population needs assessments and to inform the state health improvement plan.

“The state health assessment (SHA) dashboard presents data in a way that helps identify health issues so communities can mobilize the resources and partners needed to address them,” said Kelly Nagel, Director of the NDDoH Office of Systems and Performance.

To make it as easy to use as possible, the dashboard is interactive—allowing users to query county level data, where available, regarding the causes of death, associated risk factors, causes of hospitalization, social vulnerability and health care access. More data sources and sets will be included as they become available.

The North Dakota State Health Assessment Data Dashboard can be viewed online at https://www.health.nd.gov/state-health-assessment.