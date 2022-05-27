Congressional Debate on Horse Slaughter, Treatment of Iconic American Wild Horses, and Welfare of Racehorses Continues

Photo credit: Shutterstock royalty-free stock photo ID: 186444029

AWA executive director Marty Irby testifying at a House hearing on H.R. 1754 in January 2020

Scott Beckstead on Range with Onaqui Wild Horses in Rush Valley, Utah

A crowd of more than 100 advocates gathered on the Utah State Capitol Steps with Katherine Heigl on July 2, 2021 | Photo by: Animal Wellness Action