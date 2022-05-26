When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Indiana Botanic Gardens Inc. of Indiana, is recalling its 30-count bottles of Botanic Choice brand Prune & Senna Softgels because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Prune & Senna Softgels were distributed nationwide in our retail store and through online and mail orders.

The product comes in a 30-count, white plastic bottle marked with lot # 6105193 on the bottom and with a manufacturing date of 03-2022 stamped on the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an accidental contamination of the one of the raw materials in the product.

Consumers who have purchased the 30-count bottle of Prune & Senna are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-644-8327.