VEERUM is officially recognized as a Great Place to Work®

98% of VEERUM employees say it's a great place to work, far surpassing the benchmark and helping secure a Great Place to Work® certification.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.
To achieve a Great Place to Work® certification, employers must earn a trust index rating of at least 65 percent following an in-depth survey. The survey measures the levels of trust in the workplace by focusing on 5 key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. 98% of VEERUM employees said it’s a great place to work, which is 38 percentage points higher than the average Canadian company.
“The talented and diverse individuals at VEERUM make us great,” said David Lod, VEERUM CEO. “They are truly at the heart of everything we do. We’ve worked hard to create and foster a culture of support, optimism, innovation, and dedication. Achieving this prestigious award is a testament that we are on the right track. We will continue to ensure our employee experience is positive and enriching. Thank you to the entire VEERUM team, whose dedication has enabled our company to accomplish this prominent recognition.”
Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.
About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now unify all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use web-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.
Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.
