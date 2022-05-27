Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE UTAH COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: May 27, 2022

Utah County, UT—The Utah County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Utah County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Stevan Ridge who will retire in June.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Cherylyn Egner, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Lehi,

• Michael Hinckley, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Saratoga Springs,

• John Jacobs, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Alpine, and

• Richard Kennerley, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Orem.

A comment period will be held through June 5, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by the Utah County Commission within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #

