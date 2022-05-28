Alicia Bright launches new ministry that teaches women how to grow in a deeper relationship with Jesus
This ministry’s goal and purpose is to help Christian women spiritually mature by teaching them how to grow in a deeper relationship with Jesus.RUSKIN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Bright Ministries is a brand new ministry that has just launched in May 2022, serving women in the Tampa Bay Area, nationally and internationally, whether in-person or virtually.
Local to the Ruskin-Apollo Beach, Florida area, the founder, Alicia Bright, moved to the area from Texas with her husband and two children. When she first became a Christian, she had no idea how much passion she would have to show other Christian women how to grow in a deeper relationship with Jesus.
With such a passion, Alicia Bright Ministries is focused on launching projects like the After His Heart project- which aims to gather women together with one purpose in mind, to pursue the heart of God. In addition to the After His Heart project, this ministry plans to launch and host other projects such as virtual weekly Bible Studies, Women’s Conferences, retreats, and more.
Alicia has stated that it has been made clear to her that God has called her to minister to women in this way and that’s what Alicia Bright Ministries is all about.
When asked what fuels her passion for this ministry, Alicia replied, “Because one of the biggest areas that I struggled with was my relationship with Jesus, God has told me that He desires to use me as an example to show what’s possible.”
To learn more about Alicia Bright Ministries and how to grow in a deeper relationship with Jesus, visit www.aliciabright.org. To keep up to date with ministry updates, follow Alicia on Instagram at @aliciaabright.
Links:
Website www.aliciabright.org
IG www.instagram.com/aliciaabright
After His Heart project www.aliciabright.com/after-his-heart-info
