Atlantic Agriculture Ministers Unified in Supporting Industry

CANADA, May 27 - Agriculture is a vital part of the region’s economy and workforce and an important contributor to local food supply.

Today, May 26, Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow hosted his colleagues from the other three Atlantic provinces to discuss approaches for the next agricultural policy framework, emerging issues and potential collaboration opportunities to support agriculture producers.

“The global pandemic highlighted the importance of local agriculture and food supply chains, and that also applies to Atlantic Canada. Making sure our farms are healthy and sustainable is a top priority for each of us,” said Minister Morrow. “We need to help ensure our farmers can achieve that goal while facing rising costs that also result from global conditions.”

Among other items, the group discussed rising production costs, mental health of farmers and emergency preparedness.

Quotes:

“I was pleased to participate in this valuable gathering to discuss common concerns and compare notes on best practices. In looking at the next policy framework at the national level, it is critical that the Atlantic provinces are unified in our support for the agricultural sector and increasing production. The new framework is meant to position our agri-food producers and processors and others in the sector as world leaders in sustainable agriculture and enable a globally competitive sector. My department looks forward to continuing to work with our Atlantic colleagues representing the region’s needs. Our agriculture sector is an important part of New Brunswick’s economy.”

- Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, New Brunswick

“As we have through the heights of the pandemic, it’s important for agriculture leaders in the region to continue to work together and identify areas of need as well as opportunities for growth in our industry. While we know that local and regional agriculture sectors are experiencing similar difficulties due to global constraints, we also know that with collaboration and support our farmers can continue to lead our communities towards an economic and environmentally sustainable future, and we look forward to the work ahead.” - Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Agriculture and Land, Prince Edward Island

“Current global issues affecting the agriculture sector are hitting close to home and serve as a strong reminder of the close connection Atlantic Canadians share. I am grateful for the support and co-operation of our Atlantic counterparts as we continue working together to increase food self-sufficiency, and continue building a strong, sustainable agriculture sector for the future.”

- Derrick Bragg, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick Facts:

-- the next agricultural policy framework is being developed by the federal, provincial and territorial governments to provide agriculture policy and programming; it will replace the Canadian Agriculture Program when it expires March 31, 2023.

