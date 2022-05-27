Submit Release
New Health PEI visitor protocols increase access to partners in care and visitors 

CANADA, May 27 - Health PEI has updated its COVID-19 visitor protocol to align with the changing COVID-19 situation. 

“Our new visitor protocol increases access to partners in care and family for patients, residents and clients, which is an important aspect of care,” said Marion Dowling, Chief Nursing and Professional Practice Officer. “At the same time, some restrictions remain in order to limit the risk of COVID outbreaks in our facilities.”

The updated protocol, which comes into effect today, increases the number of partners in care and visitors a person in Long Term Care and Mental Health and Addictions transitions and recovery homes can have. Patients, clients and residents in these settings may now have up to six designated partners in care as well as three designated visitors. Only two individuals may be at the present at any given time. 

Patients in hospital settings where they are awaiting long term care may also have up to six partners in care. However, visitors are not allowed for this group.

All other non-COVID patients in hospital settings may continue to have up to three partners in care, with a maximum of two present at one time.  

COVID-positive residents, patients and clients may have three partners in care, but only one can visit at a time wearing full personal protective equipment.

Additional visiting will continue to be considered for compassionate reasons on a case-by-case basis.

Masking continues to be required for anyone in all Health PEI facilities including hospitals, health centres, long-term care homes, community care setting and administrative sites.

Media Contact:
Everton McLean
Health PEI
Chief Communications Officer
emclean@gov.pe.ca
902-213-1507

