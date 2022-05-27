CoviLab Is Offering No Cost At-Home and Virtual Online COVID Testing In Charlotte, NC

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

CoviLab Charlotte is offering no cost (with insurance) at-home and online virtual rapid COVID testing for those who are sick, have been exposed to, or are infected with the COVID-19 virus as a part of its efforts to combat its deadly spread.

A spokesperson for CoviLab talks about the state of the coronavirus pandemic right now and the projected rise in cases this fall by saying, “Currently, there is a perception that the country has begun to heal from the worst that the 2020 coronavirus pandemic had to offer. This could be because most industries are seeing a resurgence, people are not as frightful as they once were to venture outside for chores, leisure, or entertainment, most local lockdowns around the nation have been lifted, and Dr. Fauci even recently announced that the US is out of the coronavirus pandemic phase. Some states have even removed mask mandates from public spaces. Though the combination of these developments may make it may seem that we are in the final stretch of the coronavirus pandemic, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. In the coronavirus briefing published on 9th May 2022, The New York Times reported that US health officials are predicting around 100 million cases by the end of 2022. A new form of the coronavirus, BA.2.12.1, which was determined to be a subvariant of the Omicron variant, is expected to be the dominant form of the virus that plagues the country over the next few weeks. Though most of the country is vaccinated, the long-term efficacy of the vaccines and boosters will be put to the test. In case the population’s immunity wanes, we can expect a rise in hospitalizations and deaths, especially among those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated. So in short, we are not out of the woods yet and there is still a lot of work to be done – both on a national scale and on a personal level to truly leave this devastating pandemic, that has so far claimed almost a million lives, behind us.”

The company’s at-home COVID test is The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Home Test, which readers can find out more about by heading over to the link: https://covilabcharlotte.com/antigen-at-home-covid-test/. CoviLab describes it as “a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigens from SARS-CoV-2.” The test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 14 years or older and adult-collected nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 2 years or older, with symptoms of COVID-19, within the first 7 days of symptom onset. It is also authorized for the aforementioned age groups with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 when tested twice over three days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 48 hours) between tests. CoviLab is currently offering the test for $29.99 with free shipping and 2-3 day delivery window.

For those who require a certificate for travel after testing, CoviLab also offers a virtual online test that is remotely proctored with the only requirement that the participant has an FDA-approved COVID test. Readers can find out more about it by heading over to the link: https://covilabcharlotte.com/online-virtual-rapid-covid-tests/. The company will deliver the rapid antigen test results in just 15 minutes and will send over the PDF certificate via email which will be good for nationwide and worldwide travel. Interested readers can book an appointment for the virtual test online, directly from the company’s website.

CoviLab is a private clinical laboratory staffed by lab directors and lab technicians with a wide range of molecular knowledge. Its laboratory is CLIA-approved, a government program that ensures quality laboratory testing. The company works with long-term care facilities, companies, schools, county governments, and pharmacies in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas in North Carolina.

CoviLab can be contacted at 980-236-8605 or info@covilab.org. Those planning to drive up to the laboratory for their appointment can head to its location at 325 E 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202, only 7 miles away from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The company accepts most major insurance providers for its COVID testing services.

###

For more information about CoviLab, contact the company here:



CoviLab

Denise Peters

980-236-8605

info@covilab.org

325 E 9th St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Denise Peters