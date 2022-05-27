Angelina Vania Hadiputri: A Competitive Compositor
In an exceptional event, New York Art Life Magazine interviews an interesting artist.: Angelina Vania Hadiputri.
Creativity has no limits in this artistic field. It is one of the most beautiful jobs you could ever want to do, especially when you have a sparkling imagination.”CHELSEA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina Vania Hadiputri is changing the game with her ambition as a compositor; the role of a person who adds the important details that make the impossible very possible in the process of filmmaking.
— Angelina Vania Hadiputri
Angelina Vania Hadiputri is a visual effects artist and compositor based in New York City.
She has been working as a compositor for over three years and has experience in a broad range of detailed projects that include some of the most essential elements of compositing. She began her career as a compositor at Nice Shoes where she had hands-on experience assisting the VFX supervisor and head of CG on multiple commercial projects. That experience prepared her for the challenging position of a compositor at Ingenuity Studios. Later on, she honed many difficult skills such as split-screen, beauty, keying, screen replacement, and color correction.
These skills were essential when working on episodic television and film projects. But being able to perform them was dependent on her knowledge of many different programs such as Nuke, Mocha Pro, Adobe Premiere, and more. These programs were ones she’d mainly use later on in film projects. In her time as a compositor at Ingenuity Studios, she was able to work on a number of famous and fan-adored series such as The Walking Dead, Filthy Rich, The Good Fight, High Fidelity, and A Million Little Things. As a compositor, she was let into the world of filmmaking by injecting small details that made a film work. Things that made a film complete and enhanced the overall film experience for those who are admirers of the industry. This 2D work expanded her career and landed her more roles that involved film, as well as the television episode works.
She worked on a number of thesis films, such as the Film “Potion Masters” where she utilized Nuke for Green Screen Compositing. Then, she rotoscoped using a nuke for a VFX Film called “Swift.” The next year was also fruitful for her as she worked on two CG Thesis films being responsible for CG compositing in both. Those films were “Unsurpassed Team” and “Butera.” Her last project was another VFX Film called “Game On” where she acted as a director and was also responsible for Lookdev, Lighting, and Compositing. She worked on this project in collaboration with Amy Tang.
