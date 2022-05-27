Ronn Torossian on Pepsi and the Limited-Edition Pizza

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pepsi’s foray into novelty items is nothing new, in the past they have come up with clear cola and Pepsi blue. On the eve of National Pizza Party Day on the 20th of May, Pepsi has come up with a new novelty item, a pizza with soda-infused pepperoni. The brand collaborated with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting, a business unit of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), to produce a variation of the classic pizza topping with a Pepsi Zero Sugar reduction.

The idea

The idea came into being when Pepsi started a survey of customers who also enjoyed pizza. Most of the respondents said yes when they were asked if drinking Pepsi elevated their experience of eating pizza. The chefs at the CIA were asked to create a new type of pepperoni that would have caramel notes and spices together with the citrusy flavor of Pepsi cola.

The message

Last year, Pepsi’s campaign, ‘Better with Pepsi’ had been an ingenious way for the brand to show itself as the preferred beverage of all time. The Pepsi logo was found on the paper wrappers of Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King. Pepsi also gave out free drinks. The only thing customers had to do was to upload a photo of themselves drinking a glass of Pepsi while having a burger, on social media platforms with the hashtag, #BetterWithPepsi. Now, the brand states that it is the perfect choice of beverage that goes well not only with burgers but also with pizza. According to Todd Kaplan, CMO of Pepsi, the tangy bite of Pepsi complements the cheese and the Italian spices of pizza. He further stated that pepperoni pizza goes perfectly well with Pepsi,

The new spin

The recipe for the pizza will be one-of-a-kind. It will combine pork meat and Zero Sugar Pepsi, which will bring together the citrus notes of Pepsi with Italian herbs. The meat will be smoked for hours and then an additional Pepsi glaze will be added as a finishing touch. The individual pepperoni slices will then be branded with a crispy Pepsi logo and added to the pizza. Free slices of the pizza will be handed out to customers on Friday, May 20, at Made in New York Pizza West Village to celebrate national pizza party day. There are also other offers such as a discount of $5 on DoorDash for pizza orders above $15 that include a Pepsi.

The new push

Limited product releases such as these are an attempt on the brand’s part to connect with customers in the right way. With such a stunt, the possibilities are endless, and the creativity might pay off. The beverage has also witnessed a gain in its sales volume in the last 17 years. Keeping in mind how fast the world is changing, this strategy seems futuristic. This iteration of the ‘Better with Pepsi’ campaign could draw more attention from customers. The brand wants to engage with customers in a different way instead of just throwing ads at them.

Ronn Torossian is Chairman and Founder of 5WPR.

Media Contact: Ronn Torossian, 212-999-5585

