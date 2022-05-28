5WPR CEO Releases Tips for Successful Remote Video Interviews with the Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dara Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR says, “Human interactions and the way business is done have changed drastically.”

People rarely go to studios for interviews these days. They use tools like Zoom and Facetime to conduct remote video interviews instead. PR professionals have also had to rethink how to pitch stories in the age of social distancing. They must carefully consider how to conduct interviews. Given below are tips on how to prepare for successful media interviews.

Use appropriate tools

Important factors to consider during remote interviews include the technology and platforms that support virtual communication. People might be familiar with Zoom, but time should be taken to ensure that all the participants of a remote interview can connect to the chosen platform. The latest version of the chosen video software should be used. External microphones should be set up properly and be in working condition. During the interview, headphones can be used to enhance the audio, but they should not be oversized, as such headphones do not seem appealing at all.

Decide on a setting

The area where one sits to carry out an interview should be quiet and have plenty of natural light. As a light source, a ring light is a favorable option. If there is no ring light available, any lamp that makes the face appear well-lit will also do. A clean and uncluttered bookshelf is a welcome visual component. There should be no noise and pets should be put in another room. Other people who happen to be around should be as quiet as possible. It is best not to use a swivel chair, as that might cause distracting movements. Before the interview begins, it is better to do a test call with a friend or a colleague, to verify that the video software is working properly. The camera lens should be clean, as a dirty camera lens can impact the video quality.

Check your appearance

Clean clothes with understated elegance appear best on video. Blocks of color perform better than patterns. It is risky to dress only from the waist up, as one does not know what might happen. Pastels are a good option, and dazzling whites or bright greens do not appear pleasing on screen.

Check posture

Maintaining the correct posture during an interview is extremely important. One should sit straight up and roll the shoulders back. Gestures with the hands can be distracting during an interview, hence it is better to keep one's hands on the lap most of the time. It is also wise to sit at the edge of the seat as that demonstrates confidence. Constant shifting can also make it hard to focus on the interview.

Be confident about the subject matter

It is best to practice beforehand what one will say during an interview, and to review the talking points. It is important to get facts and figures together, and to go through them a few times to make sure the interviewee feels confident about the subject matter that they are discussing.

Dara Busch is Co-CEO of 5WPR, a leading PR agency.