Mitchel Zelman Scholarship is Still Accepting Student Applicants for the 2022-2023 Academic Year

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance broker and entrepreneur Mitchel Zelman is once again hosting his annual scholarship program for college students in 2022-2023. After the July 31, 2022 deadline, a winner will be selected to receive the $1,000 scholarship.

The Mitch Zelman Scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to those who are currently continuing their academic endeavors by attending college or university.

Mitchel Zelman Scholarship Helps With the Rising Costs of College

There is no denying that a college degree is still valuable in today’s job market. A resume with a higher education section shows that the potential candidate has the knowledge and expertise within the industry. This is why it is crucial to get a degree that will prove one's worth in the career field.

Unfortunately, many desire but do not have the financial help to complete a college degree. Some other factors that hinder students are personal and family crises that eventually affect their resources to finish college. A sick family member, loss of a job, or financial stress can destabilize one's priorities.

Mitchel Jason Zelman and His Scholarship Program

As a successful CEO, insurance broker, and philanthropist by heart, Mitchel Jason Zelman understands the obstacles and challenges college students are facing during this time of uncertainty. He recognizes that many individuals may have the desire to obtain a higher education degree but do not have the financial means to do so.

Being fortunate enough to study beyond high school, Mitchel Zelman is grateful for the opportunities he had that he attributes to having a college degree:

“My college degree helped me follow my dreams of working in business and risk management. I wanted to find a way to give back. What better way than investing in the next generation," said Zelman.

Thus, Mitchel Zelman created an annual scholarship program that can help offset the expenses for college students in financial need.

Mitch Zelman Scholarship Details

To apply for the Mitch Zelman Scholarship, one must be already a current undergraduate or graduate student on or before July 31, 2022. The program is open to students of any higher education degree.

Interested students can visit the scholarship website to fill out the application, which also includes a 300-500 word essay to the question: "Think back on your educational journey thus far. What is a personal achievement that you are most proud of? How will that achievement help you in the future?"

All submissions must be submitted by the end of the day on Sunday, July 31, 2022. After the selection process, one winner will be announced and given the $1,000 grant to be applied in the upcoming semester.

To know more about the Mitchel Zelman Scholarship, visit https://mitchzelmanscholarship.com/ or send an email to applications@mitchzelmanscholarship.com.