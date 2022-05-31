Partnership empowers lifestyle medicine physicians to instantly measure and manage diet and nutrition at scale

Diet ID x Hartford Healthcare

Diet ID partners with Hartford Healthcare’s Heart and Vascular Institute to advance lifestyle medicine for at-risk patients

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lifestyle Medicine program at Hartford Healthcare has recently launched Diet ID™, the evidence-based nutrition well-being toolkit, to objectively measure and improve nutrition quality. The Diet ID platform will play a critical role in helping patients reverse chronic disease as part of the program’s personalized, goal-oriented approach.

One in six American adults suffers from at least one chronic disease related to lifestyle, diet in particular. The goal of Lifestyle Medicine is to reverse disease progression and reclaim optimal health by empowering people to make attainable and sustained changes.

Hartford Healthcare’s Lifestyle Medicine providers will use dietary assessment data, generated by Diet ID, to instantly uncover and understand how and what each patient eats as well as guide each patient’s health journey with targeted, customized goal setting. Then, to support progressive habit change, patients will engage in Diet ID’s Daily Actions, a weekly curriculum of simple, but effective micro-challenges and educational content that help them not only stick to, but enjoy their new eating habits.

Hartford Healthcare’s Lifestyle Medicine providers chose to implement Diet ID into their program because it is the only tool that provides a real-time, validated diet quality score. “Diet ID is efficient and only takes a few minutes to complete, it can be repeated to track progress, and it has been validated to correlate with changes in metabolic parameters. It is unique in its design and, unlike many other diet programs, it is not available to individual consumers for purchase. In addition, Dr. Katz is well known and respected, which lends even more credibility to our Lifestyle Medicine program,” said Dr. Steven Borer, physician at the Heart and Vascular Institute, under which the program operates.

Diet ID Founder and CEO Dr. David L. Katz, said, “We are honored and delighted to partner with Hartford Healthcare’s Lifestyle Medicine program to unlock the skill set for personal health improvement. Our mission is helping not only add years to life, but life to years, and we are excited to witness the improved health outcomes among program participants.”

The Diet ID platform aligns with the program’s mission to focus on permanent lifestyle changes that support vibrant health. “During our visits, we help patients create a personalized plan to improve their lifestyle, and Diet ID provides patients with a series of goals and tasks to help them make healthy changes,” said Dr. Borer.

Just as important as the program content itself is having an objective, comprehensive means to measure progress and assess the effectiveness of interventions. Diet ID’s suite of tools satisfies this requirement because its diet quality score correlates with changes in metabolic parameters as well as overall chronic disease risk. As Dr. Borer explains, “Our program is still young, but with Diet ID, we hope to one day show that patients referred to our program will have better overall health with lower cost of care.”

About Hartford Healthcare: Hartford Healthcare is a national leader in heart disease prevention, treatment, surgery, and research, employing a team-based approach to help individuals reclaim their health by empowering them to make attainable and sustained lifestyle changes.

About Diet ID, Inc.: Founded by Dr. David Katz, a lifestyle and preventive medicine expert, Diet ID is the best way to measure and manage diet quality, the most important factor for health and wellbeing. The company offers innovative digital tools that allow people to assess and improve their diet quality using an effortless, image-based experience paired with personalized, guided micro-challenges. With Diet ID, people everywhere can finally treat diet as a vital sign.