NFM Announces Partnership with NAMMBA
NFM Lending has announced its partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA).
NFM Lending has announced its partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). NAMMBA's mission strongly aligns with NFM's pledge to make a positive difference for what they call their "3 Cs": community, consumers, and company.
— NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB
“Working together with NAMMBA is an important step for the NFM Family of Lenders’ commitment to improving diversity within our industry and facilitating our mission to help close the generational wealth gap for minority home ownership,” said Raphael Jordan, NFM’s Inclusion, Diversity & Engagement Advocate.
"NFM Lending is solidifying their commitment to workplace culture and diversity by partnering with NAMMBA,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “By taking this step, they are broadcasting their intent to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace that reflects the communities they serve.”
Established in 2016, NAMMBA seeks to empower women and minorities in the real estate and mortgage sectors through training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The organization also advocates for equitable housing and sustainable homeownership for underserved communities. By bolstering industry professionals and investment in local neighborhoods, NAMMBA affects change at all levels of real estate.
NFM Lending is proud to partner with NAMMBA and promote its vision of inclusive achievement.
About NFM Lending
NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals
For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org.
