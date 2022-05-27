Recreating Connection in Ukraine
Thirteen million Ukrainians live in uncertainty, fearing death for themselves as well as their loved ones, whom they’re often unable to communicate with.
Shipping out phones won’t make an impact on the big picture over there, but I hope it at least eases the day-to-day lives of Ukrainian refugees and soldiers.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News of Ukraine’s fight against Russia shows the destruction of schools and hospitals, the locations of resistance and what President Biden calls “genocide.”
— Dane Witbeck
The war zone displaced 13 million people into temporary housing. They live in uncertainty, fearing death for themselves as well as their loved ones, whom they’re often unable to communicate with.
Dane Witbeck, founder and CEO of Pinwheel, said, “I heard about these Ukrainian refugees that can’t talk with their spouses on the front lines. These couples shared a cell phone before the war. And with finances dwindling, the opportunity for each person to get their own phone is impossible.”
In response, Pinwheel is sending $3 thousand worth of smartphones to displaced Ukrainians in need.
“An Austin, TX family with roots in Ukraine helped me identify 10 refugees that need our help,” Witbeck said. “Shipping out phones won’t make an impact on the big picture over there, but I hope it at least eases the day-to-day lives of Ukrainian refugees and soldiers.”
The Austin family will not only deliver the phones during their upcoming relief trip, but will also work to discover more Ukrainians in need of smartphones.
Pinwheel's operating system supports healthy child and teen development through customizable functionality. However, the Samsung A32s going to Ukraine will ship without Pinwheel's added software.
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel phones are designed to promote wellness in children, and the company is supported by a board of licensed therapists. There is no web browser, no social media and limited apps to allow the device to function as a tool. Pinwheel allows kids to contact their safe list through texting and calling. Visit www.pinwheel.com to learn more.
Julie Taylor
Pinwheel
julie@pinwheel.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other