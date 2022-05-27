Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,410 in the last 365 days.

MassDEP Assesses Penalty to Nasoya Foods USA for Continued Odor Violations from its Tofu Manufacturing Plant in Ayer 

BOSTONThe Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has issued a demand for $5,000 in stipulated penalties to Nasoya Foods USA, LLC in the Town of Ayer following multiple noxious odor events that occurred between January 2021 and March 2021. This is the sixth penalty-demand letter MassDEP has issued to the company for causing conditions of air pollution by the release of odorous sulfur compounds from its tofu manufacturing plant located at 1 New England Way in Ayer, MA.

Under a 2017 consent order with MassDEP, Nasoya Foods USA was assessed a $27,360 penalty for odor violations. The company also had to make improvements to the air pollution control system, submit a long-range plan for odor control, and establish a third-party odor complaint hotline with an independent odor consultant to investigate complaints. Since then, the company has installed additional air pollution control equipment to further control odorous emissions. However, the facility continues to emit off-site odors that were confirmed by the company’s on-call odor consultant or the local board of health. As a result of the continued violations in recent years, MassDEP has issued penalty demands for a total of $30,000.

“Despite Nasoya’s attempts to control off-site odors, the company has repeatedly failed to operate its facility without creating nuisance odors for the community,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “MassDEP is requiring the company to take further actions in order to operate without creating a condition of air pollution.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives, and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###

You just read:

MassDEP Assesses Penalty to Nasoya Foods USA for Continued Odor Violations from its Tofu Manufacturing Plant in Ayer 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.