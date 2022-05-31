Florida Injury Lawyers are Ready to Help Victims of Florida’s Increasing Traffic Crashes and Fatalities

Traffic Deaths Increase in Florida

SteinLaw Florida car accident and wrongful death lawyers prepared to represent families during surge of fatalities on Florida’s roads

MIAMI , FL, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) based in Washington, D.C. released a preliminary report of nationwide traffic fatalities for the year prior.

Unfortunately, traffic deaths are on the rise in Florida and across the United States. NHTSA reported close to 43,000 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes nationwide in 2021.

Florida has 15 million licensed drivers and accounts for 1 in every 12 road deaths in the United States. In 2021, 3,753 individuals lost their lives on Florida roadways compared to 3,331 deaths reported in 2020. This is an increase of 12.7%, markedly higher than the nationwide average increase of 10.5%.

SteinLaw is Watching the Numbers Closely

Injury lawyer Brandon Stein, owner and founder of SteinLaw, has been watching accident trends and Florida traffic fatalities for years.

In 2015, after Florida experienced the largest single-year jump in traffic deaths since 1966, the Florida car accident lawyers at SteinLaw commissioned a study of the deadliest roads in Florida. That year, the NHTSA reported 35,000 traffic deaths nationwide.

At the time of the 2015 study, the top five deadliest roads in Florida included the I-95 Express Toll in the Little River neighborhood of Miami; Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville; 66th Street in Largo; I-95 in North Miami, and Semoran Boulevard in Casselberry—but a fatal accident can occur on any roadway.

Brandon Stein and his team of Florida wrongful death lawyers can help victims and families in Florida get the best possible results from their accident cases. For more information, please visit https://www.steinlaw.com/

Traffic Deaths Increase in Most States

In 2021, more than 85% of all U.S. states showed an uptick in traffic fatalities, with highly populated states like Florida incurring the highest amount of fatal accidents according to the NHTSA report. Texas and California rounded out the top three.

Some of the 2021 increase in deaths may be correlated to increased vehicle traffic as intrastate and interstate travel resumed after the pandemic. Vehicle miles traveled by drivers increased by 11%, or about 325 billion miles, last year.

The NHTSA report revealed that deaths among out-of-state travelers was up 15%, according to the 2021 report. Multi-vehicle crashes rose 16%, with persons in the 35-to-44 age group affected at a 15% greater rate than the previous year. Pedestrian deaths also increased greatly, at 13%.

More About SteinLaw

Brandon Stein, the owner and founder of SteinLaw, strongly believes in the importance of client customer service. At SteinLaw, clients are provided with their lawyer’s direct phone number in order to achieve a level of comfort while their case is being properly handled.

The SteinLaw injury lawyers focus on helping accident victims who have been injured or hurt by someone else’s negligence or wrongful conduct. The firm helps victims and their loved ones across Florida and has offices located in Aventura, Ft. Myers, Miami, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Weston and Ft. Lauderdale.

For more information about SteinLaw, visit their website https://www.steinlaw.com/ or call (877) 783-4652.