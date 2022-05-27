The Honeycomb Clinic's Grand Opening a Success — Houston, TX
The Honeycomb Clinic hosted its grand opening event on May 20th, in Houston’s Third Ward. The clinic’s owners are thrilled with the turnout for the event.HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Honeycomb Clinic hosted its grand opening event last Friday, May 20th, in Houston’s Third Ward. The clinic’s owners are thrilled with the turnout for the event and consider it an auspicious sign for the future of the practice.
Friends, investors, and family members from across the state attended the celebration, which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, delicious food and drinks, and several fun activities, including a photo booth.
Those who attended the grand opening had a chance to tour the new Honeycomb Clinic facility and received free body scans, blood pressure monitoring, and blood glucose screenings. They also had an opportunity to meet the Honeycomb team, which is led by Tisha Rowe, MD, MBA.
Dr. Rowe and The Honeycomb Clinic employees would like to thank everyone who helped make their grand opening a success, including the following:
● Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
● Councilwoman Carolyn Shabazz
● Mr.Al Kashani
● Former council members Dwight Boykins, Mark Cone MD, and Roland Martin
● Event sponsors Aitu Taube of State Farm Agency, EntreResults Business, Leadership and Sales Coaching, and SRC Financial Services
● Scott Lester and Christina Malanczuk
● Jude Bontemps, Chris Martinez, Jorge Garza, Elizabeth Martin, and the rest of the Horizon International Group team
● Peloton Interactive
Dr. Rowe and The Honeycomb Clinic also want to thank their family, friends, investors, and strategic partners, as well as the vendors, contractors, and other team members who contributed to this exciting event.
The Honeycomb Clinic is a boutique medical clinic. It provides quality healthcare services to residents of the Houston area and strives to put the “health” back in healthcare. The practice was founded by Dr. Rowe, who has dedicated her life to creating a patient-centered, positive healthcare experience for all.
Dr. Rowe attended medical school at Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and completed her residency at Baylor University College of Medicine. She is a native of Miami, Florida, and is a serial physician entrepreneur.
Dr. Rowe founded the Rowe Network, a Multi-specialty Telemedicine Network in 2014 and paved the way for minority-owned telemedicine networks to provide culturally competent care online. In addition to serving as a primary care office, the Honeycomb Clinic offers one of the area’s only non-enclosed MRI machines, as well as weight counseling and urgent care in one convenient location. The Honeycomb Clinic team is active in the Telehealth community as well.
Those who visit the Honeycomb Clinic can enjoy the feeling of trust that comes from knowing their doctor is part of their neighborhood. The clinic prides itself on being large enough to care for its patients but small enough to give them the time and attention they deserve.
Those who want to learn more about the Honeycomb Clinic can visit its website at https://thehoneycombclinic.com/ or reach out at:
Marietta Velarde
The HoneyComb Clinic
+1 346-330-9906
info@thehoneycombclinic.com
