Global Helicopter Market Report 2021-2028 Featuring Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global helicopter market size reached USD 20.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purpose are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Increasing demand for helicopters for Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and increasing government funding for defense purposes are the factors projected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing geopolitical volatility across regions is expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. The global helicopter market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to rise in integration of advanced technologies such as loT, sensors and automated control systems with helicopters.

However, reduction in defense budget in developed countries and challenges in designing helicopter systems are factors expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Military segment is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue contribution to the market over the forecast period owing to increase in defense spending by various countries to strengthen their border security and procure advanced weapons and technologies.

Aftermarket segment is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rise in need for replacement components for helicopters are driving growth of the segment.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in helicopter market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of major companies including Bell Textron Inc., Bristow Group Inc., and Carson Helicopters Inc., among others, in countries in the region.

Major companies in the market report include Airbus Helicopters SAS, Leonardo S.p.A, Bell Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, JSC Russian Helicopters, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Schweizer Aircraft, Bristow Group Inc., Carson Helicopters Inc, and Robinson Helicopter Company.

In December 2021, The Helicopter Company (THC) signed a second purchase agreement with the Airbus Helicopter. The partnership will contribute in the ongoing expansion of the new journey as a general aviation champion, with twenty orders of the newly launched helicopters, named as five bladed H145 and six ACH160 models.

Emergen Research has segmented helicopter market on the basis of type, components and system, engine, application, weight, point of sale, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military

SAR

Attack Helicopter

Anti-Submarine Warfare

Transport Helicopter

Civil and Commercial

Component and System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Avionics

Engines

Airframe

Cabin Interiors

Emergency System

Landing Gear System

Aerostructures

Main Rotor System

Engine Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single Engine

Twin Engine

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil and Gas

Defense

Search and Rescue Helicopters

Civil Utility Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Emergency Medical Service (EMS)

Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light

Medium

Heavy

Point of Sale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aftermarket

OEM

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Keyword industry due to factors including but not limited to growing customer preference and a sudden rise in their spending capacity. Aspects attributed to the gross margin, profit, supply chain management and product value and their considerable impact on the development of the Keyword market during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is carefully scrutinized during the research.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Helicopter market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Helicopter market?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth throughout the forecast period?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Helicopter market during the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR between 2021 and 2028?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Helicopter by Players

4 Helicopter by Regions

4.1 Helicopter Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Helicopter Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Helicopter Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Helicopter Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Helicopter Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Helicopter Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Helicopter Market Size Worth USD 44.85 Billion in 2028