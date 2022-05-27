Global Pharmacogenomics Market to Surpass US$ 33,014.72 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pharmacogenomics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,028.01 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pharmacogenomics Market:

Key trends in market include inorganic strategies by key players such as acquisitions, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Abbott, an U.S. multinational medical devices and health care company, announced the acquisition of Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots. Walk Vascular's peripheral thrombectomy systems will be incorporated into Abbott's existing endovascular product portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1053

Pharmacogenomics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 $14,028.01 Million Market Size Projection in 2030 $33,014.72 Million CAGR (2022-2030) 11.1 % Largest Market North America Growth Drivers Rising product approvals

Increasing inorganic growth strategies by key players

rising demand for precision medicine Segmentation By Technology

By Application

By End User Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific)

ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East)

Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Admera Health, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Novartis AG, Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Empire Genomics, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., OneOme, LLC, Myriad Genetics Inc., OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and AltheaDx

Key Market Takeaways:

Global pharmacogenomics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, which is expected to drive the global pharmacogenomics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, an article published in Elsevier B.V., a Netherland-based publishing company, in 2018, estimated that 10,000 cardiothoracic surgeons in 6,000 centers globally perform more than 2 million open heart operations each year.

Among application, oncology segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global pharmacogenomics market in 2022, owing to rising adoption of pharmacogenomics-based treatment of cancer along with the introduction of several novel products associated with this approach and the support of the regulatory agencies, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Currently, several clinical trials are investigating pharmacogenomics technology for developing precise medications and improving the overall response rate of the treatment. In May 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lumakras (Sotorasib) for a targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer patients with tumors that express the G12C mutation in the KRAS gene.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global pharmacogenomics market over the forecast period due to key players in the market focusing on growth strategies such as collaboration. For instance, in September 2021, Admera Health, a precision-medicine company and genetics laboratory, announced that it is collaborated with Back Bay Life Science Advisors, a strategic advisory and investment banking firm, to explore strategic alternatives for its pharmacogenomics and clinical services business as part of a company-wide strategic review. Admera offers the most comprehensive clinical pharmacogenomics test in the industry, covering 62 genes, over 270 medications, and over 20 therapeutic areas, including: psychiatry, cardiology, pain management, and oncology. Admera Health’s clinical services portfolio is built on a strong foundation of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and data analysis capabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pharmacogenomics market include Admera Health, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Novartis AG, Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Empire Genomics, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., OneOme, LLC, Myriad Genetics Inc., OPKO Health, Inc. (GeneDx.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and AltheaDx

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1053

Market Segmentation:

Global Pharmacogenomics Market, By Technology : DNA Sequencing Microarray Polymerase Chain Reaction Electrophoresis Mass Spectrometry Other Technologies

Global Pharmacogenomics Market, By Application : Cardiovascular Diseases Infectious Diseases Oncology Neurological Diseases Psychiatry Pain Management Others

Global Pharmacogenomics Market, By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutions and Academic Institutes Others

Global Pharmacogenomics Market, By Region:

North America By Country



U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country



Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe By Country



Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific By Country



China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East By Country



GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa By Country/Sub-region



South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Electrophoresis Market , by Type (Capillary Electrophoresis, Routine Electrophoresis, Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis, 2D Electrophoresis, Pulsed Field Electrophoresis, Isoelectric Focusing, and Immunochemical Electrophoresis), by Application (Estimation of DNA Molecule, Analysis of PCR Product, Forensic Science, Protein and Antibody Interaction, and Clinical Pathology Analysis), by End User (Research Institute, Healthcare and Diagnosis Centers, Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industry, and Educational Institution), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

DNA/Gene Microarray Market , By Type (oDNA, cDNA), By Application (Genomics, Proteomics, Agricultural biology, Environment, Drug R&D, Gene expression and SNP analysis, Cancer/oncology, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com