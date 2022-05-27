Cultivating "Mental Silence" for Psychological and Physical Health
Psychiatrist Bertrand Martin offers a meditation method to cultivate well-beingSWITZERLAND, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Mental Silence" is an original meditation technique developed by a Swiss psychiatrist, hypnotherapist and ayurvedic physician, Dr. Bertrand Martin. With this, he introduces readers to a method that is efficient and easy to practice, which offers numerous benefits for both mental and physical wellness.
According to Dr. Martin, he has taught this technique to more than 2,500 patients, many of whom asked him to write a book about this method. He also modernised a traditional, 4’000 years old, ayurvedic relaxation technique called Shirodhara that induces the state of “Mental Silence”, wherein the thinking process stops so individuals can experience a state of pure consciousness, which is blissful and alleviates stress. Dr. Martin suggests readers to practice "Mental Silence" twice a day to liberate themselves from stress and its negative side effects such as anxiety, depression and some physical ailments. With this, they can go forward on their journey of spiritual evolution.
The “Mental Silence” process can also be supplemented with Cristalmind Shirodhara, a Swiss made device invented by the author which can be easily operated at home by anyone and by professionals who can install it on a comfortable massage table.
"Today's society suffers from stress, anxiety, depression, burnout, negativity and much more, leading to unhappiness, physical and mental diseases, consumption of medicaments and drugs," Dr. Martin says : "Regular practice of “Mental Silence” meditation can prevent and cure many ailments. It also treads the path of full realisation of one's potential." Although stress is a normal part of life, too much of it can have debilitating consequences. "
Based on Dr. Martin's experience, which spans more than 25 years of teaching meditation to deal with stress and improve quality of life, "Mental Silence" is full of insights and useful methods readers can apply in their lives. Readers can learn more about "Mental Silence" on www.mentalsilencemeditation.com and Cristalmind Shirodhara on www.cristalmind.com.
About the Author
Dr. Bertrand Martin is a Swiss psychiatrist, psychotherapist, hypnotherapist and ayurvedic physician. For any question please write to : bertrand.martin@cristalmind.com
