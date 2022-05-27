AI-Powered Storage Market Gaining Impetus from the Advancement in Technology Industry: Market.us
The global AI-powered storage market [250+ Pages Report] is expected to grow from USD 10400 Mn in 2019 to USD 34500 Mn by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 27.1%.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI-Powered Storage is a new technology that uses artificial intelligence to manage and store data. The technology is based on the belief that machines will be able to do better than humans at analyzing and sorting data. AI-Powered Storage can improve the speed of data processing, reduce errors, and save time.
According to the latest market report published by Market.us titled, "AI-Powered Storage Market Growth | Future Plans and Forecast to 2031 ". Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the AI-Powered Storage Market witnessed stagnated sales in 2021. The rising demand from the industry is contributing to the AI-Powered Storage Market growth (pre-pandemic) status in 2022. By extensive usage of SWOT analysis and Porter's five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and combinations of key companies are comprehensively deduced and referenced in the report.
By Application type, this market is segmented on the basis of Теlесоm, ВFЅІ, Gоvеrnmеnt, Еntеrtаіnmеnt and Оthеr Еnd-Uѕеrѕ. Ваѕеd оn Ѕtоrаgе Ѕуѕtеm, this market is segmented on the basis of Nеtwоrk Аttасhеd Ѕtоrаgе (NАЅ), Dіrесt Аttасhеd Ѕtоrаgе (DАЅ), Ѕtоrаgе Аrеа Nеtwоrk (ЅАN).
The aim of the report is to estimate the size of the AI-Powered Storage Market and the growth potential across different segments and sub-segments. This report provides insightful knowledge to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity and explores several significant facets related to AI-Powered Storage Market covering the industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall scenario to further decide on this market project.
Note - In order to provide a more accurate market forecast (2022-2031), all market research reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.
Facet of the AI-Powered Storage Market :
A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the AI-Powered Storage Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.
Researchers have criticized the profiles of the leading competitors functioning in this market in a bid to assess their growth prospects and the key strategies they have adopted for the development of their businesses. The main objective of this research study is to provide a clear understanding of the global market for AI-Powered Storage Market to participants and assist them in creating crucial strategies to gain an edge over their competitors.
Other features of the report:
- Key strategies with a focus on the R&D methods, localization strategies, corporate structure, production capabilities, sales, and performance in various companies.
- Provides valuable insights into the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning.
- Analyses the role of key market players and their partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
- Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
The study provides a comprehensive outlook vital to keeping market knowledge up to date. The segments and sub-section of AI-Powered Storage Market is shown below:
Some of the Pivotal Players From Research Coverage:
Intel Corporation
Enmotus
NVIDIA Corporation
IBM
Samsung Electronics
Pure storage
NetApp
Micron Technology
Dell Technologies
Toshiba
CISCO
Key Findings of the AI-Powered Storage Market:
Based on Storage System:
Network Attached Storage (NAS)
Direct Attached Storage (DAS)
Storage Area Network (SAN)
Based on Offering:
Hardware
Software
Based on Storage Medium:
Solid State Drive (SSD)
Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
AI-Powered Storage Market Major Applications/End Users
Telecom
BFSI
Government
Entertainment
Other End-Users
Topographical Study:
1. North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
Some of the crucial questions answered in this report
1. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the AI-Powered Storage Market?
2. What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth in AI-Powered Storage Market?
3. What will the request growth rate, growth instigation or acceleration request carry during the forecast period?
4. Is the AI-Powered Storage Market feasible for long-term investment?
5. Which geographic region would see the greatest demand for products/services?
6. What opportunities would emerging territories offer established and new entrants to the AI-Powered Storage Market place?
7. What is the risk side analysis of service providers?
8. What are the factors that will drive the demand for AI-Powered Storage Market in the next few years?
9. How can big players increase their share of mature markets?
