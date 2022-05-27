Kohinoor Group Launches 2 New Residential Projects in Pune | The Real Estate News
Kohinoor Group has launched two new residential real estate projects in Pune - Courtyard One Phase 2, Wakad and Abhimaan Homes Phase 3, Shirgaon.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kohinoor Real Estate Group has launched their two new projects - Courtyard One Phase 2 and Abhimaan Homes Phase 3 in Pune. These new residential projects aim to offer branded homes along with top-class amenities and green open spaces.
Both of these new residential projects are strategically located in Pune’s growing neighborhoods - Wakad and Shirgaon.
These regions have emerged as the new growth centers with multiple residential projects, grade AAA offices, educational centers, and entertainment hubs. Coupled with a host of modern facilities, these regions, especially the Wakad-Hinjewadi area, have witnessed drastic growth over the last couple of years.
Kohinoor Courtyard One Phase 2 will comprise premium 2 BHK in Wakad and 3 BHK in Wakad, Pune and offer 20+ lifestyle amenities like swimming pool, lifts, club house, gym, party lawn, amphitheater, etc.
Mr Rajesh Goyal, Jt. Managing Directors, Kohinoor Group, said, “This new residential project in Wakad Pune will be an epitome of luxury among all residential properties in Wakad.”
Kohinoor Abhimaan Homes Phase 3, on the other hand, offers some of the most spacious 1 BHK Flats and 2 BHK flats in Talegaon Dabhade; These homes are combined with 25+ lifestyle amenities like outdoor party lawn, gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool, cricket practice net, etc.
Abhimaan Homes Phase 3 is a paradise of activities for children as well. With a game zone, indoor games, a kids' pool, a cycle track, and camping facilities, kids will be entertained every time they wish to.
Mr Krishna Kumar Goyal, Managing Director and Founder, Kohinoor Real Estate Group said, “Pune will be one of India's top five cities in this decade, thanks to its strong manufacturing and IT businesses, as well as its educational infrastructure. That means a huge crowd is going to live here and will be looking for affordable to luxury residential real estate options. Keeping this thought in mind, we launched these new projects”
He further added, “Both of these projects will come with branded fittings and a pool of amenities to provide unique experiences; Both of these projects will be the most value for money options in their respective neighborhoods, And both of these projects will come with Kohinoor’s trademark - ‘Sada Sukhi Raho’ promise. This promise means that Kohinoor is committed to its customers at every step; right from assistance in the sales procedure to offering free maintenance on all of its projects.”
Mr Vineet Goyal, Jt. Managing Director, Kohinoor Group, Said, “Wakad is fairly populated as of now, meaning huge growth opportunity. Stretching across approximately 2500 acres of land, the entire region has witnessed rapid development in real estate expansion over the last decade. Presently, wakad stands to be one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods of Pune. And that’s the reason we chose Wakad for our new project.”
He further added, “Wakad has a host of facilities in the vicinity including educational institutions like DY Patil University, schools like Podar International, healthcare facilities like Lifepoint Multispeciality Hospital, retail hubs like Phoenix Market city, and entertainment/recreational outlets like RedJack, Skittles, to name a few.”
Similarly, Kohinoor Abhimaan homes phase 3, located in Shirgaon’s center, offers a great strategic location. People constantly traveling between Mumbai and Pune will find this location a boon.
Among other new residential projects in talegaon dabhade, Kohinoor Abhimaan homes phase 3 has gained maximum attraction from residents and potential buyers because of its close proximity to Prati Shirdi temple.
Shirgaon is a Village near Palghar Taluka of Maharashtra State. Palghar, Nawapur, Chinchani, Virar are the nearby areas to Shirgaon. Shirgaon has good connectivity to open space gardens, markets, banks, ATMs, hospitals, schools, as it is directly connected to Mumbai-Pune expressway.
Although both of these projects will be completed in the next two to three years, interested buyers have already started asking about the unit sizes and pre-launch offers. Kohinoor Group’s sales team have received more than 200 inquiries till now, and they are positive that they will soon cross 1000.
Pratik Ghogale
Kohinoor Group Pune
+91 20 6764 1839
sales@kohinoorpune.com