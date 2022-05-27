Smart Building Sensors Market to witness Huge Expansion by 2028 with Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc.,

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing advancements in sensing technology and rising adoption of smart security solutions are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Smart Building Sensors Market Size – USD 6.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart building sensors market size reached USD 6.82 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising advancements in sensing technology is expected to support market revenue growth during 2021-2028. Moreover, increasing adoption of smart security solutions is expected to boost market growth. Sensors at present are very powerful and receptive and therefore can capture large volume real-time data which are further processed and analyzed using sophisticated machine learning algorithms.

Large organizations have connected sensors to major processes in their plants and factories that can detect, report, and analyze data to achieve higher levels of process efficiency. Increasing advancements of smart sensors has led to increasing adoption for smart security solutions in buildings. A smart sensor consists of a combination of sensor, microprocessor and a communication technology which incorporates rule-based elements that provide various functions such as conversion of data, data processing and external device communication.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as 𝐂𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐋𝐂., 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐀𝐒, 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐇𝐮𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐁𝐁 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Smart Building Sensors market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Solutions segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart solutions in infrastructure projects along with demand for real-time data for better management and maintenance of buildings.

Residential segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for energy efficient smart building and rising government initiatives to support smart cities.

North America is expected to register a faster revenue growth rate than other regional markets in the smart building sensors market over the forecast period owing to robust presence of international and domestic smart building sensor providers such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, and Verdigris Technologies, Inc., among others.

The report further segments the global Smart Building Sensors market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart building sensors market on the basis of component, type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Infrastructure Management

Parking Management System

Plumbing and Water Management System

Elevators and Escalator System

Security and Emergency Management

Access Control System

Intelligent Security System

Video Surveillance System

Safety System

Energy Management

HVAC Control System

Lighting Control System

Services

System Integration and deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Motion/Occupancy Sensors

Contact Sensors

Gas/Air Quality Sensors

Electrical Current Monitoring Sensors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major Regions Covered in the Smart Building Sensors Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Smart Building Sensors market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

