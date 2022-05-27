Get a Tech MBA from European Leadership University and Master the Leadership and Technology Skills for the Digital Era

Lead from the Front and Get the Requisite Digital Skills to Run Your Business in a More Agile Way with a TECH MBA

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- European Leadership University launched its TECH MBA programme that is designed to provide business leaders and learners with the skills they need to govern and lead their businesses in a more technologically driven and agile way. Digital transformation is the future and companies have to quickly adapt to this new normal in order to operate successfully.Now organizations are looking for business leaders that can guide them with the soft skills of leadership and change combined with the hard skills of technology and data. The way forward is tech-driven and that is why a TECH MBA has become a necessity for people today.The European Leadership University is offering a TECH MBA that goes above the traditional boundaries of a standard MBA and will equip you to develop a new mindset. You will acquire the skills to transform your business through innovation and agile development that will guide your business to new heights. The module consists of everything that you need to thrive in the tech-driven landscape and provide you with opportunities to learn and develop new skills.We spoke to a spokesperson from the European Leadership University about the TECH MBA, and they provided us with further details about the program.This is what they had to say:“The Tech MBA program is starting in November and will last for 18 months. The cost of the program is only 200 Euros per month and you have several flexible payment options for that. You can choose to pay the full amount upfront and get a 10% discount on your tuition fee or you can choose to opt for the flexible payment plan, where you can pay in 18 monthly installments. There is no application fee for the program, so you can send in your application free of cost. You will have to pay 250 Euro registration fees which is non-refundable, when you get accepted and are ready to book your seat.”The Tech MBA from the European Leadership University is designed to equip students with good understanding of digital technologies and the right set of skills, which they will need in the digital future. These include data-driven leadership, agile leadership, leading with OKRS, AI strategy building, coaching and facilitation, design thinking, growth hacking, innovation, initiating change, and business technology translation.The spokesperson from the European Leadership University also had this to say:“With a Tech MBA from our university you will earn 60 ECTS Credits, and since it is an online course you can take it easily from anywhere. There will be live interactive workshops that facilitate your learning, and mentoring from industry professionals. You will also get individual and group support through peer-reviews and action learning. There is also an extensive digital library with interactive content to support your studies.”So, what are you waiting for? Get ready for the future and get a Tech MBA from the European Leadership University today to kickstart your journey and lead your company into the future. The digital age is upon us and companies now rely on agile leadership to take the step to the next level.