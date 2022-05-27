Urgent Care Apps Market Industry Development - Growth Opportunities in Future, Revenue Forecast Up to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for patient-centered treatment and increasing adoption of mobile apps for reduction in healthcare costs are driving the urgent care apps market.

Urgent Care Apps Market Size – USD 591.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 40.2%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) for high-quality healthcare outcomes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global urgent care apps market is projected to expand significantly, owing to increasing adoption of mobile apps to reduce healthcare costs. Rising demand for patient-centered treatment is anticipated to further drive the global urgent care market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare industry for high-quality healthcare outcomes is expected to boost the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

However, alternative solutions such as instant messaging applications and concerns associated with cyber-attacks are expected to impede the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Arrow Solutions LLC was acquired by Alaya Care Inc. The deal would expand and strengthen Alaya Care’s product capabilities in the diverse and highly regulated health care landscape

The post-hospital applications segment is expected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period, which is attributable to benefits of post-hospital applications such as expense reduction, error prevention, enhanced patient outcomes, preventive care, and efficient medication management.

The trauma segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Surge in the number of roadway accidents in developing nations and rising need for post-hospital treatments are estimated to promote growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the advantages such as hosting emergency care apps in the cloud, including enhanced reliability, effective data processing, better safety, and enhanced accessibility.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market on the basis of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Urgent Care Apps Market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Urgent Care Apps Market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Flame Retardant Plastics market.

