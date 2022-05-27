Surinamese FM Visits Dakhla's Infrastructure for Valorization of Fisheries Products

MOROCCO, May 27 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, visited on Thursday Dakhla's infrastructure for the valorization of fisheries products.

In a statement to MAP at the end of his visit, Ramdin stressed the importance of the infrastructure of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region. The purpose of this visit is to examine the possibilities of partnership in the fisheries sector, with a view to strengthening bilateral trade relations, he said.

Ramdin also highlighted the opportunities offered in seafood exports, stressing the need to capitalize on the Moroccan experience in this area.

The official added that the opening of a Consulate General of Suriname in Dakhla marks a new era in the strengthening of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Ramdin and the delegation accompanying him visited the National School of Commerce and Management (ENCG) and the Palace of Congress in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Republic of Suriname opened a consulate general in Dakhla, thus marking its strong support for Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara and its territorial integrity.

The number of consulates opened in Morocco's southern provinces increased to 25 (13 in Dakhla and 12 in Laayoune).

