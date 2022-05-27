Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,344 in the last 365 days.

Surinamese FM Visits Dakhla's Infrastructure for Valorization of Fisheries Products

Surinamese FM Visits Dakhla's Infrastructure for Valorization of Fisheries Products

MOROCCO, May 27 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, visited on Thursday Dakhla's infrastructure for the valorization of fisheries products.

In a statement to MAP at the end of his visit, Ramdin stressed the importance of the infrastructure of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region. The purpose of this visit is to examine the possibilities of partnership in the fisheries sector, with a view to strengthening bilateral trade relations, he said.

Ramdin also highlighted the opportunities offered in seafood exports, stressing the need to capitalize on the Moroccan experience in this area.

The official added that the opening of a Consulate General of Suriname in Dakhla marks a new era in the strengthening of bilateral economic and trade relations.

Ramdin and the delegation accompanying him visited the National School of Commerce and Management (ENCG) and the Palace of Congress in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Republic of Suriname opened a consulate general in Dakhla, thus marking its strong support for Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara and its territorial integrity.

The number of consulates opened in Morocco's southern provinces increased to 25 (13 in Dakhla and 12 in Laayoune).

MAP 26 mai 2022

You just read:

Surinamese FM Visits Dakhla's Infrastructure for Valorization of Fisheries Products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.