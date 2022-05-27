Increasing Consumer Awareness Drives the Global Waste Recycling Market: GoodFirms Research 2022
The combination of 5G, IoT, and AI is transforming the global waste recycling landscape.
The waste recycling market presents a plethora of opportunities for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Companies. ”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, an internationally recognized research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently released its new research report -Global Waste Recycling Market - Then, Now, and Future. This research report by GoodFirms undertakes a detailed inquiry into the global waste recycling market, including the top market players, legislation governing the industry, major types of waste recycling and management processes, environmental aspects, key drivers, and trending technologies.
The study highlights how global waste recycling services are growing rapidly with the rising awareness about effective waste disposal among consumers and key stakeholders.
"Increasing consumer awareness, growth in e-waste, and waste mismanagement are some of the drivers contributing to the success of this global waste recycling market," says GoodFirms.
The research presents a country-wise analysis of the global waste recycling market and also identifies the major players engaged in waste recycling and management activities, such as Waste Management Inc., Novelis Inc, Republic Services, Veolia, Covanta Holding Corporation, and Remondis.
Further, the survey covers the current legislation and global waste recycling market regulators, stating that all countries have different laws and regulations to control their respective waste recycling markets. The report states that several stakeholders like the Government, Consumers & waste generators, Waste management & recycling organizations, and Trade & Industry (end market) play an essential role in eliminating the challenges and issues of waste recycling.
The study also provides a detailed classification of waste recycling based on sources and classes. Further, the research analyzes waste recycling and management procedures comprising e-waste, bio-waste, plastic, fashion apparel, radioactive waste, paper recycling, etc.
The research mentions that AI, solar energy, and IoT are trending technologies in the global waste recycling market. The study also highlights the growing popularity of waste recycling methods, such as pyrolysis, that contribute to developing new forms of recyclable plastic.
The report further examines the current challenges in the waste recycling market, including the recent worries about bio-medical waste disposal amidst the ongoing pandemic and subsequent waste trade restrictions placed by a few governments worldwide.
The research explores the future of the waste recycling market in light of waste-to-energy initiatives, 5G advancements, and strengthening environmental regulations across the world.
The research also provides an overview of how waste recycling management presents many opportunities for (Consumer packaged goods) CPG companies.
The study further implicates the need for a zero-waste paradigm and cites examples of communities pursuing zero-waste goals. GoodFirms concludes that changing perception of consumers toward waste generation and legislative support will drive the growth in the waste recycling market.
Key Findings:
–Different stakeholders, such as the government, institutions, and consumers, should collectively endeavor to enhance waste recycling and management.
–Different sorts of waste recycling include radioactive waste recycling, Apparel waste recycling, E-waste recycling, Plastic waste recycling, etc.
–Several organizations and governments are using Artificial intelligence for waste collection, sorting, and recycling.
–Solar technologies are being used to determine the real-time status of the waste stream and supply chain.
–IoT is also assisting the waste recycling market in terms of intelligent bins, Smart trucks, etc., to enhance waste recycling and reduce costs.
–Upgraded pyrolysis is also gaining traction due to the enormous amount of plastic waste generated.
–Incineration is a significant challenge faced by the global waste recycling industry.
–The surge in bio-medical waste due to COVID19 is another challenge for the global waste recycling market.
–China's trade restrictions on waste imports are also posing a threat to the worldwide waste recycling market.
–5G implementation and waste-to-energy initiatives will also open up new global waste recycling market opportunities.
–CPG companies can also acquire rapid growth with assistance from the recycling market in providing eco-friendly packaging and products.
About the Research:
GoodFirms Research - "Global Waste Recycling Market - Then, Now, and Future" analyzes the different aspects of the Global waste recycling market, including the top players, growth drivers, key challenges, top technologies, and major legislation governing the industry. The research also provides a detailed overview of technologies such as IoT, AI, ML, and 5G that are not only addressing the industry challenges but also laying the foundation for the future course of the global waste recycling market.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient content marketing companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide reviews & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
