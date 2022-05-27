Counter UAS Market Research Size by Consumption Analysis, Developments and Trends, Growth Forecast, Region & Application

Emergen Research Logo

Counter UAS Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Counter UAS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles

Counter UAS Market Size – USD 698.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Counter UAS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles

Counter UAS Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Counter UAS by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

The global market landscape of Counter UAS is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

The report further divides the Counter UAS market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Counter UAS market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Counter UAS market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Counter UAS market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Counter UAS industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Counter UAS market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

