Cell Culture Market to Witness Significant Growth by 2027 with- BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG

Cell Culture Market Size – USD 20.52 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%

The global Cell Culture Market is forecasted to reach USD 45.12 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, the growing emphasis on customized therapies, and increasing support for cell-based studies are some of the reasons that are driving demand for the industry for cell culture. The ever-increasing knowledge related to the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines has spurred business demand. Accordingly, the increasing use of battery culture-based vaccines to manage diseases is driving market development.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has contributed to an improvement in cytological studies, cell biology, and related work contributing to the development of the demand for cell culture. Also, a rise in the number of cancer-related research projects and higher implementations of gene therapy are some of the factors that are expected to boost market demand over the coming years.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cell Culture Company LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Corning Incorporated, Dickinson & Company, VWR International LLC, BioSpherix Ltd., General Electric, Sartorius AG, and Merck KGaA, among others.

The incubators expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecasted period, owing to the lower profit margins that are distinguished by cell culture goods and technical developments.

The biopharmaceutical application is the major contributor to the Cell Culture Market . The biopharmaceutical application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 29.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the predominant use of mammalian cell cultures in the manufacture of mammalian pharmaceuticals and the rising demand for non-conventional drugs produced as a consequence of the bio-production of proteomic ally and genetically enhanced drugs.

North America dominated the market for Cell Culture in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. North America region held approximately 32.7% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 31.4% market in the year 2019.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Cell Culture Market on the basis of Consumables, Product, Application, and region:

Consumables Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Media

Sera

Reagents

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Pipetting Instruments

Biosafety Equipment

Cryostorage Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biopharmaceuticals

Cancer Research

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Others

